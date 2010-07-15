Wohler Technologies IBC2010 Show Preview

IBC2010 Show Preview

Wohler Technologies

Exhibiting With HHB Communications in Stand 8.D56

Wohler Technologies

31055 Huntwood Ave.

Hayward, CA 94544

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0810

Fax: +1 (510) 870-0811

Website: www.wohler.com

Wohler Contact:

Maiko Kimura

Marcom Manager

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0891

E-mail: mkimura@wohler.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 (919) 803-3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

Wohler at IBC2010:

Wohler's exhibition at IBC2010 will showcase a range of acclaimed products that increase broadcasters' control, flexibility, and efficiency in managing complex audio and video monitoring in today's digital and HD broadcast environments. The AMP2-16V will represent Wohler's award-winning line of 16-channel modular monitoring systems, combining video monitoring with comprehensive audio management capabilities including industry-leading loudness control. In addition to demonstrating the Pandora dedicated loudness monitor, the company will highlight its new Presto multiview source selector, which makes 16 video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons, as well as the new CD-1 caption and subtitle video monitor adaptor, which renders captions or subtitles for any digital video monitor to display while converting 3G/HD/SD-SDI to DVI. The convenience and versatility offered by Wohler products will also be highlighted with the debut of the Rockridge line of video monitors, which boasts multiformat support including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, and unique MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding capability.

New Wohler Products at IBC2010:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will feature the award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, SDI audio embedding, and instantaneous Dolby(R) bitstream analysis, called Dolby Zoom, make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available. Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels and metadata of an available Dolby bitstream with a single button press. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the mix mode feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles, and can be adjusted from the main metering screen, which features simultaneous color- and scale-adjustable metering of up to 16 channels of audio from a choice of input and output modules including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog. Also on display is variable-timescale loudness metering and selected metadata. In addition to the same friendly user interface and help system as before, front-panel hotkeys can now be assigned to not only solo or mute groups of channels and recall system-wide presets, but also to activate Dolby Zoom on a target source or adjust the audio level of individual output channels.

Rockridge Broadcast-Quality Video Monitor Line

Wohler will showcase the first releases in its brand-new modular Rockridge video monitor line with 3G/HD/SD-SDI support and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding capability. Options such as in-picture level metering, waveform, and vectorscope display are just some of what's available while additional options may be added at a later date for increased functionality. Multiscreen models can allow operators to view either four separate images or a mix of images and monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope, or the PID table, which functions much like a table of contents for a given stream. Connectivity for the new monitor line includes 3G, SDI, component, composite, DVI, and GPI inputs, as well as dual-input SDI with loop-through for each.

Presto Multiview Source Selector

Responding to the success of the Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Wohler has developed the Presto multiview source selector. A smaller, simpler system than the Touch-It Digital, Presto is ideal for hectic multiprogram environments. The compact 1RU unit boasts 16 OLED screens, themselves serving as switching buttons that display any variety of SDI streams. To switch channels to an output for routing or monitoring on a larger device, operators simply press the button displaying the appropriate stream. With its unmatched number of displays, ease of use, and format flexibility, Presto helps broadcasters make sense of the numerous video streams moving around facilities and, in turn, eases the migration to server-based playout and centralized operations.

Pandora Loudness Monitor

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain to provide simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act and other standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio.

Accepting and analyzing SDI, AES, stereo, or multichannel audio, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from five seconds to 60 minutes. A large numerical display shows LKFS readings, and a warning light indicates when this value exceeds acceptable thresholds. The unit's graphic display shows changes in loudness over time and real-time loudness (LU) levels at a glance. Additionally, Pandora allows users to set a range of loudness parameters, including reference level, gating, and integration time; configure the system for 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-channel (AES or SDI) operation; or even use a contribution matrix for multichannel mode.

Company Background:

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"The Wohler systems at IBC2010 reflect our commitment to giving the broadcaster advanced monitoring tools, such as integrated best-of-breed loudness control and MPEG decoding capability, as well as intuitive, robust solutions for effective control of a broad range of inputs within a compact and easy-to-use interface. The lineup at our booth offers a truly exciting range of valuable functionality." – Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of global sales and marketing for Wohler Technologies.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

Rockridge Broadcast-Quality Video Monitor Line

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Rockridge.zip

Presto Multiview Source Selector

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Presto.zip

Pandora Loudness Monitor

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Pandora.zip

VIDEO:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wohler.com/video/amp2-16v.html

RESOURCES:

Rockridge Broadcast-Quality Video Monitor Line

http://www.rockridgemon.com

DATASHEET LINKS:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wohler.com/datasheet/AMP2-E16V-3G.pdf

Pandora Loudness Monitor

http://www.wohler.com/datasheet/Pandora.pdf