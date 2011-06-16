Don Bird Joins Wohler as Chief Marketing Officer

With More Than 30 Years of Varied Experience, Media Industry Veteran Will Lead All Sales, Marketing, and Product Line Management

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 16, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Don Bird as chief marketing officer (CMO), a newly created position reflecting the company's increased commitment to worldwide strategic sales and marketing. With a 30-plus-year career in the media and cinema industries -- including more than 20 years in executive management -- Bird will lead all of Wohler's sales, marketing, and product line management operations.

"Don is the ideal professional to lead Wohler's sales and marketing operations into our next phase of growth. He brings to this new role extensive experience and deep insight into sales, marketing, brand management, and global operations for broadcast audio, film and video post-production, and digital cinema conversion," said Carl Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "With Don at the helm, our sales, marketing, and product line management teams are primed to support the creation of market-driven product lines and policies that promote closer relationships with our customers and channel partners."

Bird is the president and founder of InSync Advisors, a business advisory firm dedicated to cultivating the aggressive senior leadership and vision required to manage change successfully in fast moving, highly competitive market environments. Prior to forming InSync Advisors, he served as senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development for DTS Digital Cinema, a division of DTS, Inc., where he was responsible for restructuring and selling two business units consisting of more than 200 employees with operations in six countries. Other previous roles at DTS included senior vice president of cinema and vice president of marketing.

Positions Bird held prior to DTS include vice president of sales and marketing for Avica Technology Corp., a software technology company that pioneered the film industry's initial deployments of digital exhibition systems in the U.S. and China, and various positions over 12 years in sales, marketing, and general management for 360 Systems, a company specialized in digital audio and video products for the broadcast industry.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Wohler. We have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our brand strength and customer relationships to not only grow our video and audio product lines, but to increase our footprint as a provider of captioning and ancillary data management solutions," said Bird. "I'm looking forward to working with our sales, marketing, and product line management teams in a unified effort to drive the continued growth of Wohler's global business and bring a broader range of customer-centric solutions to market."

