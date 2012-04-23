Blackmagic Design Announces New HyperDeck Studio Pro with 4K playback

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Studio Pro, a new model of SSD recorder that includes powerful new features such as 4 channels of 3 Gb/s SDI in and out, built-in high-speed Thunderbolt I/O technology, as well as full HDMI and analog in and out including standard XLR connectors for audio and timecode. HyperDeck Studio Pro features dramatically higher processing power and quality which allows full 4K playback from a single SSD disk using Apple ProRes compression that is four times the resolution of regular HD 1080 resolution video. HyperDeck Studio Pro will retail for only US$1,995.

HyperDeck Studio Pro will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220.

HyperDeck Studio Pro features a beautiful user friendly VTR style design with function buttons, a jog wheel for jog and shuttle, plus external RS-422 control. The high resolution LCD screen displays timecode and transport information, plus a full color thumbnail preview of the current clip in record and playback. Crystal look buttons give customers full transport control just like a broadcast deck.

HyperDeck Studio Pro fits easily into outside broadcast vans or a master control room. It's perfect for on set recording and viewing of dailies, as a video server or for replays at live events. With new multi channel connections, a high-speed Thunderbolt port and 4K playback, HyperDeck Studio Pro is also perfect for digital signage, and feature film work as the single unit can instantly switch between SD, HD, 2K and 4K playback.

HyperDeck Studio Pro records universally compatible uncompressed QuickTime files in uncompressed 10-bit, DNxHD and ProRes compression so the files stored on disk can be used with all popular software packages, such as Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more. Customers will always be free to use the editing, color correction and finishing tools that they choose and that are best for their clients and jobs.

With 4 x 3Gb/s SDI as well as HDMI and analog inputs and outputs, HyperDeck Studio Pro works with virtually every camera, deck or monitor. 4 x 3 Gb/s SDI allows 4K playback as well as planned multi channel capture and playback as later software updates.

Featuring two bi-directional channels with transfer speeds up to an amazing 10Gbps each, the new Thunderbolt port makes capture and playback to and from any Thunderbolt-enabled computer faster than ever. This means customers get full compatibility with Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, Avid Media Composer 6, Adobe After Effects CS6, Adobe Photoshop CS6 and more. Also included is Blackmagic Design's UltraScope software, so customers can also use the high-performance Thunderbolt connection for full waveform monitoring and scopes, direct from the HyperDeck!

"This is an extremely powerful broadcast deck, and I think we have gone well beyond what anyone expected HyperDeck would be able to do when you consider this plays back 4K video from a single ProRes file on a single SSD," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design! "Not only has this new model been enhanced with built in power supply, analog video and audio connections, timecode and Thunderbolt, but the 4 channels of 3 Gb/s SDI allow all kinds of exciting upgrade possibilities in the future on top of the 4K it's supporting now. It's all very exciting and HyperDeck Studio Pro is virtually future proof!"

HyperDeck Studio Pro Key Features

-Capture and playback with SSDs in uncompressed 10-bit, DNxHD and ProRes quality.

-Supports QuickTime format for uncompressed, DNxHD and ProRes files and MXF files for DNxHD.

-Dual slots so keeps recording onto next disk when one disk fills up.

-4 channels of 3 Gb/s SDI input and outputs. Allows 4K playback at 4 times HD resolution.

-HDMI input and outputs.

-Analog component, and composite inputs and outputs.

-Analog audio on XLR connections, and includes additional HiFi RCA audio inputs.

-Includes timecode input and output connections on standard XLR connectors.

-Built-in high-speed Thunderbolt I/O technology for computer capture and playback supported.

-USB connection for software updates and settings.

-RS-422 deck control for disk recorder control.

-Ethernet for transport control and setting changes.

-1 rack unit size with 110/240V built in power supply.

-Recorded files and high-speed Thunderbolt I/O connection are fully compatible with Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci -Resolve and more. Includes UltraScope software for real time scopes using Thunderbolt port.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Studio Pro will be available in July 2012 for US$1,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the HyperDeck Studio Pro, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

