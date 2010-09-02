DVEO's Fujitsu® Chipset Based H.264 Encoder Now Features 1080p Support

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of San Diego based Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will showcase their versatile broadcast grade H.264 high definition or standard definition encoder next week at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 10-14, at Stand 2.A48.

An ideal system for sending MPEG-4 video over private IP networks, the HCoder ASI/IP™ supports both H.264 HD and SD encoding, with simultaneous dual ASI outputs and one GigE IP output. The input can be HDMI, SDI, HD-SDI, component analog (YPbPr), or CVBS.

Based on advanced Fujitsu® encoding chipsets, the HCoder ASI/IP is now shipping with SD to HDTV resolution up to 1080p, with automatic resolution detection on input. The unit is operated via head-end management software or LCD front panel controls. Audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer-II with optional Dolby® Digital AC-3 passthrough or optional AAC.

“Our customers are very enthusiastic about the flexibility of the HCoder ASI/IP H.264 encoder,” noted Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. “It receives HD and SD input, plus input from low cost HDMI cameras, and even analog input. It is ideal for backhaul applications and electronic news gathering.”

Other useful features of the HCoder ASI/IP include IP unicast and multicast support, HDCP support for the HDMI input (for content protection), and a latency of approximately 500 milliseconds. A matching decoder, the Virenza™, is also available from DVEO.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features



• Input: HDMI (supports HDCP), SDI, HD-SDI, YPbPr, or CVBS

• Output: Two identical ASI outputs and 1 GigE IP output (Simultaneous)

• Supports both H.264 HD and SD encoding with auto detection

• Supports IP unicast and multicast

• Supports SI (SDT) and edit function

• Real-time HDTV video and audio compressions

• Fully compatible with H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC encoding

• Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

• Supports 1080i and p, 720i and p, and 480i

• MPEG-1 Layer II audio encoding

• Supports HDTV input formats SMPTE-274M/ SMPTE-296M-2001, ITU-R BT.656

• Supports IP output UDP protocol as well as ASI output

• Supports VBR or CBR – Unusual Feature

• Audio Input: Analog, SDI Embedded, or HDMI

• Optional Dolby Digital® AC-3 pass through

• Configure and operate via front panel controls or remote management

• HDCP passthrough

• Closed captioning passthrough

• MPEG LA licensed

• Boots up in approximately 35 seconds

• Matching decoder available (Virenza™)

• Now shipping with 1080p support

DVEO, HCoder ASI/IP, and Virenza are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. Fujitsu is a registered trademark of Fujitsu Limited. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Prices:

HCoder ASI/IP H.264 encoder with optional AC-3 passthrough -- $6,495 U.S.

HCoder ASI/IP H.264 encoder with optional AAC audio -- $6,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815