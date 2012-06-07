DPA Microphones Appoints Eric Mayer as President of U.S. Operations

DENVER, CO, JUNE 7, 2012 – To strengthen its market position further in the Americas, DPA Microphones has chosen Eric Mayer to serve as president of the company’s U.S. operations. A fixture in the pro audio industry for more than two decades, Mayer will utilize his expertise in the market to help the company continue its growth stateside.

“I am very excited to be working with a high-quality brand like DPA Microphones, which develops innovative products that are standouts in the industry,” says Mayer. “For most of my professional career, I participated in the growth and development of another premium microphone company, and I plan to use that experience to help DPA expand further in the States. I look forward to ensuring that the company adjusts in a sales and marketing perspective to the changing and increasingly competitive environment of the microphone industry, as well as to overseeing the entire U.S. operation.”

After graduating from New York University with a degree in music technology, Mayer took his first significant sales job with Location Sound Corporation, a production audio equipment sales, service and rental company for the film, broadcast and video markets. During his tenure with Location Sound, Mayer worked his way to assistant sales manager before joining Sennheiser USA as a market development manager in 1996. Since that time, Mayer held various positions with Sennheiser USA, most recently as national sales manager for the professional systems division.

Mayer’s appointment will ensure that DPA Microphones continues to make inroads into new and burgeoning audio markets in the U.S. He will use the company’s reputation of delivering high-quality microphone solutions to the pro audio, broadcast, music and live-performance venues, and will continue to search for sectors where first-rate audio is needed.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric, who shares our vision for the future of DPA Microphones in the audio industry, to the team,” says DPA CEO Christian Poulsen. “I am confident that he will continue to support our existing U.S. partners, as well as providing many new ones with the opportunity to be a part of DPA’s worldwide success. His expertise in successful promotion of an audio business in the States ensures that both DPA and the industry will enjoy great enhancements.

“In comparison to Western Europe, where we have a much larger share within high quality microphone markets, DPA’s microphones are a well kept secret in the U.S. and we know Eric will increase exposure of the brand. Currently, some of the best audio specialists in the American market are using DPA microphones for their most challenging work, and they have experienced the unique combination of sound quality and reliability. We see a huge potential to expand our market share, especially with our miniature microphones, which already have a long list of fantastic references within the theater, broadcast, live and installation environments. We know Eric is the perfect person to lead our mission in the U.S.”

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high- quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.