Vaddio Posts New Videos: HD-19, Squiggle Kit and ProductionVIEW HD MV

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (September 2, 2011) – Vaddio posted three new product videos for the ClearVIEW HD-19 PTZ camera, the ProductionVIEW HD MV camera controller with multiviewer capabilities and the Squiggle Video Whiteboard Kit with optional Squiggle IP software module.

ClearVIEW HD-19 PTZ Camera

Vaddio's ClearVIEW HD-19 high definition integrated robotic PTZ camera features a 19x optical zoom lens and is built around a 1/3-Type Exmor high-speed, low noise CMOS image sensor with a total of 1.3 Megapixels producing precise and vibrant HD color video images. Integrated SmartSHOT technology with AIP (Adjustable Image Processing) provides end user control of advanced imaging DSP (Digital Signal Processor) functions. The DSP functions allow the camera operator the ability to deliver an extremely crisp detailed image with vibrant high definition color.

ProductionVIEW HD MV and TeleTouch Touch Screen Control Monitors

ProductionVIEW HD MV is a camera control console with multiviewer capabilities, digital inputs/outputs, HD, RGBHV and SD video mixing, transitions, lower screen graphics and automated control functionality.

Combined with the new TeleTouch touch screen control monitors, you can easily switch all live feeds and create up to 12 stored "video thumbnails" of preset shots by simply touching the monitor. The "video thumbnails" provide an easy way to identify and recall preset camera positions on a per-input basis in the preview window.

Squiggle Video Whiteboard Kit with Optional Squiggle IP Software Module

Capable of being installed alongside almost any existing whiteboard, the Squiggle converts whiteboard notes into an HD or SD video signal. Because no dedicated PC is required, the video signal can then be connected to any videoconferencing, TelePresence, distance education or video media distribution system. In addition to HD/SD outputs, data can be captured and stored as a JPEG image onto any USB flash drive. By adding the Squiggle IP Software Module, the existing Squiggle Board Systems now have the ability to stream live video. In addition to live streaming, Squiggle IP enables remote image capture and end-user/administrator controls. These functions are accessible by most computer browsers, as well as any iOS or Android portable device.

