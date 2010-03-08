CLEAR-COM LAUNCHES ENHANCED CONCERT WITH NEW INTERFACING CAPABILITIES

Revolutionary intercom software to be exhibited with new functionalities for the first time at NAB 2010

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, MARCH 8, 2010 ─ Clear-Com® Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, today announces the launch of an enhanced version of the company’s Clear-Com Concert™ intercom software, which now offers new external audio interfacing capabilities. With this new connectivity option, Concert can easily interface with external audio systems, including partyline systems, paging systems, program feeds and other matrix systems using a four-wire interface over a standard IP network, providing a seamless communications network. Clear-Com will exhibit the enhanced Concert for the first time at NAB 2010 (Booth C6025).

In most television productions, communications among key production crew members typically take place over closed-circuit two-wire and/or four-wire intercom systems, restricting other users from joining the intercom loop. Concert, a cost-effective and flexible Intercom-over-IP solution, allows authorized users with Internet access to easily communicate with other crew members using hard-wired panels and wireless beltpacks on the partyline and/or matrix intercom circuit who are using hard-wired panels and wireless beltpacks. In addition, Concert can now accept and send audio through a facility’s public announcement system, program feed, and other 4-wire audio devices via most commercially available audio interface boxes.

“Unlike many IP intercom products that just transmit audio over an IP link, Concert has truly defined Intercom-over-IP with its ability to seamlessly integrate with traditional intercom systems and external audio interfaces over standard IP networks,” says Patrick Menard, Product Manager of Concert at Clear-Com. “With the revolutionary I.V.Core technology at its core, Concert is inherently dynamic and scalable to manage communication connections of any size or quantity without sacrificing audio quality.”

The development of the new four-wire interfacing option for Concert takes Clear-Com another step closer toward fulfilling its goal of providing broadcasters ubiquitous access to intercom capabilities, facilitating new workflows and production possibilities.

