FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS PRESENTS 6TH ANNUAL NAB POST|PRODUCTION WORLD CONFERENCE

5-days of cutting-edge training for TV, video, film, and new media professionals; seasoned industry experts to conduct over 250 innovative and hands-on production and postproduction sessions

New York City, NY – February 17, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, is proud to present their 6th annual Post|Production World Conference at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Convention, held in Las Vegas from April 10th – 14th 2010. With over 250 session offerings delivered by the nation’s most knowledgeable industry professionals, the Post|Production World Conference has developed into the largest, most comprehensive training event in the world. Produced in partnership with NAB, its successful training methodology provides an invaluable learning experience for TV, video, film, and new media professionals looking to expand the breadth and depth of their technical and creative skills.

“In continuing our long partnership with FMC, we are able to offer Post|Production World Conference attendees a world-class educational event to compliment the outstanding display of audio and video production and postproduction hardware showcased at NAB 2010,” says John Marino, Vice President, Science and Technology, NAB. “Feedback received from NAB Post|Production World Conference attendees continues to reflect FMC's strength to produce cutting-edge, high-value training for today's production and postproduction professionals.”

The Post|Production World Conference encompasses 5-days of in-depth training in 11 concurrent breakout rooms, featuring the very latest technology applications and workflow techniques from Adobe®, Apple® and Avid®. Delivered by published authors, Certified Instructors and industry gurus among the likes of award-winning videographer Luisa Winters and visual communications guru Richard Harrington; its session tracks span a broad range of industry topics; including television, radio, video, film, motion graphics, animation, and new media. Designed for professionals at all levels, track emphases include course options ranging from preparatory “boot-camp” sessions, to more extensive “in-depth” offerings on present and future technologies. In addition, attendees can reference over 200-hours of previously recorded sessions from the NAB Online Learning Center.

“The NAB Post|Production World Conference provides technologically driven attendees from around the world the opportunity to network with peers, while acquiring the newest technology techniques and trends from some of the industry’s most influential experts and educators,” comments Ben Kozuch, co-founder and president, Future Media Concepts. “The Conference surpasses all other industry conferences in length and depth of training offered. The vast array of industry-focused tracks will ensure that attendees find their desired niche.”

The 2010 agenda offers several exclusive session topics, including tracks specific to Producers and Directors, documentary editing, trends in social media, and courses in emerging technology including DSLR, tapeless acquisition and motion control 3D. The option to take a variety of hands-on certification exams also provides attendees with the opportunity to increase their industry marketability by becoming certified in Apple Final Cut Pro® 7, Levels 1 and 2; Apple Color®; Apple Motion®; and Mac® OSX Snow Leopard® version 10.6 Support Essentials.

The Post|Production World Conference will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. Package details and registration options are currently accessible via the NAB website. Pricing varies per package. For more information, conference schedules and registration forms, please visit: http://www.nabshow.com/2010/registration/packages_and_discounts.asp.

To schedule a private press appointment with FMC at Post|Production World Conference 2010 or obtain more information, please contact Cara Zambri at cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

