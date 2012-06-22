Zeehi’s CueCast Technology Allows User File Conversion Between Mixing Console Platforms

— Revolutionary new file conversion service streamlines workflow for front-of-house and monitor engineers, sound reinforcement companies, broadcasters, performing arts facilities, and production managers —

BOULDER, COLORADO, June 13, 2012 — Danny Abelson, Co-Founder of Zeehi, an entertainment technology company dedicated to developing solutions to improve the workflow of global entertainment production professionals, announces the Beta Release of the CueCast Digital Mixing Console User File Conversion Service. CueCast provides front-of-house and monitor engineers, sound reinforcement companies, broadcasters, performing arts facilities and production managers the ability to quickly and easily convert show files between different digital audio mixing console formats.

The current Beta Release of CueCast converts the most commonly used features and functions including bussing, sub-group assigns, control group assigns, routing, labeling, mutes and mute groups, EQ and dynamic in/out settings, aux. send on/off/and assigns, and effects and matrix on/off and assigns. Future releases will support additional console platforms, and will provide conversion of variable settings, snapshots, and many other features.

The web-based service solves a fundamental challenge: how to take user settings from one mixing console to another without the time-consuming headache of entering those settings manually, according to Abelson, a thirty year veteran of the pro audio community. “Thanks to the console expertise and software savvy of our development team, converting the user data is reliable and takes just three easy steps,” notes Abelson. “Simply upload your file to our secure site – www.cuecast.com – specify the format you need, and download the converted file for installation in the new console. If you like, we’ll store your files on our secure cloud for safekeeping. CueCast technology supports files from 24 to 196 inputs, and the Beta release supports file conversion between the Avid Venue, DiGiCo SD8 and SD10 and Yamaha PM5D platforms. Soon you can expect us to add many other formats and features to the service.”

“We are very fortunate in our industry,” continued Abelson. “The manufacturers have designed mixing consoles with remarkable features and sound quality. Unfortunately the formats in which user data is stored in these different platforms are not compatible with one another. Our research with some of the world’s most prestigious sound companies, veteran sound engineers, broadcasters, and leading production managers indicates that this incompatibility results in a significant burden to users. For a variety of reasons engineers often need to transfer those settings to a different brand or model of mixer depending on touring conditions, a venue’s installed equipment, or the availability of a particular console. These users identified a number of different scenarios, including festivals, touring without a console, change of production truck, unexpected equipment loss or failure, or availability where switching consoles is simply a necessity."

“The opportunities digital has given us have been remarkable, but with these improvements come greater expectations by performers and management for crews to do more in less time. On a surprising number of occasions, digital solutions unintentionally create obstacles for the production team. Our goal is to improve workflow for entertainment industry professionals by streamlining this process, and make changing to another desk fast and easy.”

Information on CueCast can be found at info@zeehi.com