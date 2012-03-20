Cobalt Digital's Dual-Channel MPEG Encoder Delivers for IMS Productions

Urbana, IL – IMS Productions, the media and technology partner to the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has taken delivery of Cobalt Digital’s new 9223 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD MPEG-4 encoder to transport multiple feeds to various devices for Verizon IndyCar race coverage. The announcement was made by Chris Shaw, senior vp sales and marketing, from Cobalt’s headquarters in Urbana, IL.

The 9223 will send live signals to Verizon’s IndyCar app for mobile devices such as cell phones and tablets, as well as to car cameras and to race officials’ “race control” panel on the day of the race via a live car position track map generated from timing and scoring data and audio scanner feeds.

“Cobalt’s 9223 met all three of our main criteria: ease of use, form factor, and an appealing cost point,” exclaimed Steve Stiles, IMS Productions director, post-production. “The project requires multiple feeds created on the road in a mobile setting which means rack space is at a premium. A scalable card-based solution is ideal for this situation, and the 9223 dual-channel encoder is giving us just what we need.”

The 9223’s openGear® open architecture platform enables IMS scalable incorporation into their infrastructure and easy to use Dashboard setup and control operator interface. Up to ten 9223 cards can be installed into a single 8321 openGear frame for delivery of up to 20 individual or simulcast channels. Offering the latest advances in video compression for excellent video quality at very low bit rates, the 9223 unique encoding designs allow delivery of multiple HD and SD video services simultaneously. The card has both two ASI outputs and two Ethernet outputs, supporting full-duplex 100Mb/s and IGb/s operation. Full user remote and card-edge monitor/control facilitates full card status and control access locally or across a standard Ethernet network.

IMS Productions supplies a full range of media services from two state-of-the-art HD trucks and a fleet of support vehicles for every major network. “Our customers demand the highest level of quality possible, and that is reflected in the cutting edge technology that we employ,” added Stiles.

