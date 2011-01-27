Live from the Mac App Store... It's BoinxTV Home!

Boinx Software introduces revolutionary “Home TV Studio” video software that brings ease of production and a professional touch to your YouTube videos

Puchheim, Germany – January 27, 2011 – Boinx Software today announced the availability of the brand new BoinxTV Home, live-video production software that makes you the star of your own YouTube™ videos, exclusively at the Mac App Store. BoinxTV Home, which turns your home into your very own professional TV studio for the real-time creation web videos, is available now for $49.99 US.

“Video is changing the world and way we communicate… and fast. Anyone can now tell their story, teach others their favorite makeup techniques, or soccer tricks, or simply send a love note using video and platforms like YouTube,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “BoinxTV Home embodies our dream of bringing the professional look and feel of a real TV studio to home users.”

Spice Up Your YouTube Videos

BoinxTV Home spices up videos with its use of creative tools such as lower thirds, to adding text and titles, tickers, green screen backgrounds, and more on video captured live by a camera, such as the one built right into your Mac, at a resolution of up to 960x540. A revolutionary new concept for the creation of YouTube videos, BoinxTV Home allows users to edit their videos in real-time, while recording. This eliminates the tedious post-production process usually required to add effects to a video. BoinxTV Home allows the simultaneous use of up to 15 layers for the quick and easy rendering of your video. Once rendering is complete, users can upload their videos directly to their YouTube accounts.

BoinxTV Home is now available exclusively at the Mac App Store for $49.99 US, allowing users to turn their living rooms into a professional TV studio with one simple click.

BoinxTV Home shares many of the same features as its big brother, BoinxTV, the professional live-video “broadcast truck without the truck” solution. In contrast to BoinxTV Home, BoinxTV features support for multiple cameras, unlimited layers and resolutions higher than 960x540.

Awards for BoinxTV

Apple Design Award "Mac OS X Leopard Developer Showcase" 2009 Winner

2010 Editors' Pick, Streaming Media Magazine

Rave Reviews for BoinxTV

"One person can be the producer, director, and the talent. Simply amazing and amazingly empowering." – The Kleper Report

"If you do 'live' broadcasts, BoinxTV is a program that you NEED to check out." – Creative Mac

"I’ve long been a fan of Boinx products, but this may be their best title yet. It’s very Mac-like, easy to learn for the features it packs and is lots of fun. And that makes for an app I can recommend wholeheartedly." – Dennis Sellers, Macsimum News

"[This application] is sure to be a game changer. BoinxTV is the most powerful application I've ever seen for the Mac." – Mac News Weekly

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

