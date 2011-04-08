Video Technics Introduces WorkFlow COMPLETE at NAB 2011

Automation in a Box for Master Control

Atlanta, GA (April 08, 2011) – Video Technics Inc., a worldwide supplier of cutting-edge broadcast products, continues to pioneer the way digital media is ingested, shared, edited, and played to air. Introducing Workflow COMPLETE™ at NAB, this truly affordable solution for station automation effectively coordinates and automates the flow of metadata and media assets between sales traffic departments, content ingest and preparation, transmission play-to-air, and reconciliation for billing to produce a streamlined workflow.

Programming more channels with fewer resources is a real challenge in today’s competitive broadcast market. Advancements in software components offered by Video Technics encompass IT-based SD/HD video server ingest & playout, file-based media import with automatic program segmentation, master control switching, character generation, and channel branding options to maximize efficiency. Flexible system options provide a complete solution out of the box but maintain the agility to migrate from legacy devices and operations to a fully-integrated automation solution at your own pace. Mark Rivers, CEO for Video Technics states; “This is an intelligent automation choice for budget strapped broadcast facilities that allows them to evolve towards a ‘channel-in-a-box’ system without fork-lifting their entire existing facility to get started”.

The Video Technics Apella Video Server Family offers seamless workflow solutions for mission critical content management and multi-channel program delivery. When automated with the newly enhanced VT Scheduler PRO™ and fully integrated with Video Technics asset management environment, the result is a multi-channel broadcast operation that is efficient, fluid, and continuously on-air. Enhanced interoperability with Pitch Blue, DG Fast Channel, Pathfire, and other content distribution servers ensures the fastest media preparation with a minimal amount of manual intervention.

Combined with an Apella™ video server network, the VT Scheduler PRO™ software orchestrates highly automated, frame-accurate multi-channel playout capability. The proven software operates on an Apella server as a standalone system, or as part of a complex mixed network of legacy equipment and functionality. The integrated solution allows content to be quickly prepared and intelligently shared with other facilities in a “hub-and-spoke” architecture. A single operator is now able to manage multiple play-to-air channels with a scalable Apella server and VT Scheduler PRO™ solution designed to grow with your workflow demands.

The Apella™ is a highly scalable, feature-packed media server built on an IT-centric foundation. Designed with open architecture and non-proprietary file formats, VT’s innovative software solutions are future-proofed for the distinct needs of the broadcasting industry. Native support for AVI, MOV, and MXF file formats, real-time simulcast capability for HD and SD standards, closed captioning support for 608/708 standards, and transparent redundancy and failover are just a few of the server capabilities.

VT Scheduler PRO™ eliminates the traditional, serial-based, proprietary boxes within the broadcast chain by using all off-the-shelf, IT-based components to provide high definition playout, graphics, effects, and switching while retaining control of best-of-breed 3rd party devices. You choose the optimum technology for the budgetary and technical needs of your facility.

Key automation feature includes:

• Flexible Traffic List Import – Daily Schedule Auto Append

• Custom Reporting, AsRun Logs, and Automatic Traffic Reconciliation

• Simple, Comprehensive Join-in-Progress Feature

• Intuitive Clocks and Color Coding for Events and Alarms

• Rules-Based, Automatic Secondary Events for CG & Effects

The end-to-end solution has been installed at several broadcast facilities over the last year with great success and Video Technics plans to offer the enhanced product to the broadcast industry this year at NAB. Video Technics will be demonstrating WorkFlow COMPLETE™ and VT Scheduler PRO™ in North Hall at booth #N625.

About Video Technics, Inc.

Video Technics, Inc., a pioneer in revolutionary systems development, supplies the global broadcast industry with innovative, feature-rich workflow solutions built around the company’s IT-based media servers. Video Technics’ Apella™ and NewsFlow™ products streamline the entire production process, and feature inherent proxy editing, embedded ingest/playout tools, and digital asset management. For more information visit: www.videotechnics.com