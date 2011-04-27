Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio SDI

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio SDI, the world's smallest and most affordable SDI capture and playback solution with HDMI monitoring for USB 3.0 computers for only $395.

UltraStudio SDI will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

UltraStudio SDI is a small compact design that fits right into your hand! With an attractive all machined aluminum design, UltraStudio SDI looks great on a desk or on location shoots. UltraStudio SDI includes SDI capture and playback, as well as a built in HDMI 1.4 output for low cost local monitoring using a low cost television as a broadcast monitor. It also includes genlock and RS-422 deck control. UltraStudio SDI powers from the USB 3.0 connection so it is an extremely easy to install and very portable solution.

For an advanced future proof design, UltraStudio SDI features built in USB 3.0 for a high speed 4.8 Gb/s connection that's up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0 or FireWire. USB 3.0 is built into the latest Windows computers and is more than 3 times the speed of HD video. This means customers get a direct high speed connection to their editing software's real time effects processing! This eliminates wasted CPU time compressing video just to play back, so you get more HD real time effects than any other product! Unlike older USB 2.0 and FireWire products, customers are never restricted to a single, slow rendering, compressed video format. UltraStudio SDI lets customers choose compressed or uncompressed video formats based on the job they are doing!

High quality broadcast electronics don't need to be ugly and expensive! UltraStudio SDI features super low jitter 3 Gb/s SDI connections plus the latest HDMI 1.4 output for local monitoring. You get both compressed and uncompressed video capture and playback in the highest 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV quality. Only uncompressed video captures every bit of every pixel in the SDI video connection for an exact mirror image between capture and playback. That's the highest quality possible from the SDI specification! Connect to broadcast routers or decks such as HDCAM SR, Digital Betacam, HDCAM, D5, DVCPRO HD and many more.

"I am so excited with the new UltraStudio SDI because it gives you incredible quality video at such a low cost, and it's fully digital SDI design means it's tiny and future proof", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design! "It's so easy to install because you just plug it in and it does not even need a power supply because it powers from the USB 3.0 connection! It's perfect for recording from switchers such as our ATEM range, or when you're working in post production into an SDI router."

UltraStudio SDI Key Features

SDI input for captures switchers between SD and HD.

SDI output for playback switches between SD and HD.

Supports up to 8 channels of embedded SDI audio.

RS-422 deck control port.

Includes built in Black Burst or HD Tri-Sync input.

HDMI 1.4a output for low cost monitoring.

Includes support for Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.

Includes Blackmagic Design Media Express software.

Powers from USB 3.0 connection.

Completely digital 10 bit design works with uncompressed or compressed video.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio SDI will be available in June for US$395 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

