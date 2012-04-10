Clear-Com Unveils V-Series Rotary Panels and E-MADI Card for Eclipse at the 2012 NAB Show

Provides Greater Flexibility and Control, Improving Production Workflow

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 10, 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, will unveil at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C8008) two additions to its Eclipse digital matrix intercom family, including a new line of V-Series rotary panels and the Eclipse MADI (E-MADI) card. The new V-Series rotary panels provide users with optimal control over audio level adjustments while the E-MADI card supplies 64 MADI channels per card from the Eclipse-Median or Omega digital matrix frames to achieve higher levels of connectivity during production.

V-Series Rotary Panels

The addition of the V-Series rotary panels to the existing V-Series pushbutton and lever key panels presents broadcasters with the widest range of user control key panel options. When using the new V-Series rotary panels, site technicians and more importantly, the production team can quickly and independently adjust system audio levels from one or more audio sources, including external lines, partylines and intercom from other local and remote control panels. They also support faster and easier audio mixing for IFB assignments, enabling a more efficient production workflow in the fast-paced broadcast environment.

Available in 1RU, 2RU, desktop and extension panel variants, the V-Series rotary panels feature push-listen with mix control knob and a separate push-talk button for easy-to-use, intuitive talk-and-listen monitoring. Colored LEDs show keys that are active, who is calling and what the talk key is programmed to do. V-Series rotary panels have a dual use as intercom and/or assignment panels for IFBs, partylines and groups, even when using expansion panels.

E-MADI Card

Designed in a 6RU form like the other frame cards for the Eclipse-Omega and Eclipse-Median, the E-MADI provides connection with standard MADI devices. The new E-MADI card offers full user set-up and can be configured through the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) to supply up to 64 full channels of digital four-wire connectivity per card. E-MADI cards are used to route talent and other incoming feeds across the intercom system for monitoring and the insertion of IFB.

Other key features include sample frequency choices of 44.1, 48 and 96 kHz, a selectable channel/port quantity of 32, 48, 56 and 64, VOX on all 64 inputs, a fiber (MM) SFP duplex LC removable transceiver module and BNC MADI in and BNC out. Users can derive channel labels from a third-party device and can use the MADI channels for high-capacity trunking or audio distribution. The E-MADI card can use AES word clock, SD NTSC/PAL video or Tri-level HD.

“The Eclipse is the most comprehensive digital matrix platform in its class with a broad range of system frames and technologically advanced features,” says Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “The addition of the V-Series rotary panels and the new E-MADI card to the Eclipse family of products helps broadcasters achieve high productivity more easily”.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HME

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.