Barix to Introduce Mobile IP Intercom Solution at NAB

Programmable two-way audio device offers simple push-to-talk solution for camera operators, other personnel in video production environments

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 6, 2012 — Barix is coming to the 2012 NAB Show (April 16-19, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth C1139) with new Audio over IP broadcast solutions — including its first two-way audio application for the TV and video production space.

Barix is well-known in radio broadcast, with reputable IP audio solutions for studio-to-transmitter links, remote broadcast and syndicated program distribution. The company offers two-way IP audio devices for intercom, audio surveillance, confidence monitoring and more in a variety of markets.

At NAB, Barix will introduce its new Annuncicom PS1 Paging Station to North American audiences. The Annuncicom PS1 doubles as an IP paging and intercom device, with a simple and compact design ideal for use in fast-paced video production environments. A push-to-talk button allows technical directors to facilitate camera movements and communicate with production personnel while remaining mobile. Camera operators can mount a simple belt clip to the back of the device for on-cable attachments.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability allows studio and production personnel to move around the studio with freedom, using a single-wire, high-bandwidth IP connection.

“Camera operators are basically ‘tied’ to their cameras, so the idea of a plug-and-play IP intercom solution that begins operating upon connection can open up many new freedoms for production personnel,” said Johannes G. Rietschel, CEO and founder of Barix AG. “Production studios — television, radio or otherwise — can use existing IP infrastructure for intercom audio instead of RF technologies that can cause interference. This also replaces the need for bulky legacy solutions that require special cables and cannot re-use existing signal paths. The ‘partyline’ approach also means that everyone involved in the shoot has the same priority to talk on the same channel, further simplifying communications.”

The Annuncicom PS1 design features well-illuminated, highly responsive front panel buttons for easy push-to-talk functionality. It is operable with one hand, and the familiar surface means personnel can use it without looking at the device. A built-in speaker, headphone jack and volume control brings everything into a single compact package. With wall-mount and desktop mounting options, the built-in features also make the PS1 suitable as a facility-wide paging device and door intercom solution.

The PS1 is also useful as a confidence monitoring tool, especially in radio broadcast applications. The PS1 supports MP3 and AACplus audio decoding, allowing users to toggle through audio channels to confirm audio presence and quality in live broadcast environments.

Barix will also introduce the Exstreamer 105, its latest-generation IP audio decoding device for radio broadcast environments. The Exstreamer 105 retains all the high-quality features of its predecessor, the Exstreamer 100, while adding a MicroSD slot to the front panel for a sleeker design and enhanced content protection. This is particularly useful in broadcast operations where the device is streaming content direct-to-air, including small studios, unmanned operations and in-store networks.

