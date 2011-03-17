VSN to unveil important new features in its broadcast architecture at NAB 2011

Among the new features that VSN will be presenting at NAB 2011 the following stand out: integration of all Archive, News and MAM modules with current domains (Active Directory, LDAP, etc.) and Avid editing software, the UMP transfer accelerator integrated with VSNIPTRANSFER, a new version of its Traffic system and new workflows for graphics.

Pioneering the TAPELESS 2.0 concept, VSN will be presenting important new features for its broadcast software solutions for tapeless digital environments at the forthcoming NAB Show 2011. Located in booth N1208, the company will exhibit new versions of its products covering most areas of a broadcast workflow such as Archive & MAM, News Production, IP Video, Scheduling & Traffic and Master Control Room. NAB's 2011 show, one of the most important broadcast events in the world, will take place on April 11th-14th in Las Vegas.

Archive & MAM

Within its Spider project, aimed to develop a new architecture and generate customized broadcast solutions and workflows, VSN will be showcasing a revolutionary workflow manager that employs a simple and innovative script editor. Also, the integration of all Archive, News and MAM modules with current domains (Active Directory, LDAP, etc.) will be presented. It can also be added to the list of new features, the ability of the VSN system to integrate with Avid editing software.

IP Video

Version 7.0 of VSNIPTRANSFER integrates the new UMP protocol, fully developed by VSN. This powerful enhancement increases transfer speed at rates 10 to 20 times faster than other technologies, like ftp. Also, for the first time in America, VSN will be presenting its “Live” module for live event broadcasting in broadcast quality.

News and Live Production

Within its news production environment, and with a vision to develop “in the cloud” applications to facilitate journalists and TV channels’ work, VSN will present its news Web client VSNNEWS WEBTERMINAL and will also unveil its new Web pre-editor, VSNRCE, based on Silverlight.

Traffic, Scheduling and Management

Version 3.0 of VSNCREATV will also be shown for the first time at NAB 2011. VSN’s simple yet powerful programming schedule and management system features now important enhancements in usability and operation speed. Also, a new module has been added that allows to register all aired commercials and generate reports integrated with the accounting and financial system (SAP). The commercial opt-out system allows managing commercial airings and classifying them by channel or geographical area in order to meet different audience targets.

Master Control Room

Version 9.10 of the automation solution VSNMULTICOM features a new sophisticated metadata automatic insertion system for branding, integrated with VizRT, Orad, Chyron and VSNCG+ graphic systems. This will allow for a customizable parameter editing advanced control thanks to the new ad hoc module VSNLOGGER.