INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) ACHIEVES PRESTIGEOUS ISO 9001:2008 CERTIFICATION

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, AUGUST 3, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification for its Mt. Olive, New Jersey production facility.

The ISO 9001:2008 standard is a set of international quality practices that ensures the use of effective processes that are consistently monitored and continually improved. The certification validates a quality management system that promises customer satisfaction from effective implementation of the system and confirms an organization’s solid foundation for consistent improvement through data use and analysis.

IMT consolidated and expanded its production capabilities in November 2010. The new 65,000-square-foot facility in Mt. Olive is home to IMT’s research and development, application engineering, manufacturing assembly, electronic testing and customer technical support services. IMT’s range of products for commercial and government customers include wireless camera systems, portable video transmit and receive systems, airborne video downlinks, and central and diversity receivers.

“IMT continually strives for excellence and we are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our employees has earned us this highly respected industry achievement,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “While we have received this certification, it does not mean our ISO journey ends here. IMT will continue to operate with a set of principles that ensure a common sense approach to the management of our business activities to consistently achieve customer satisfaction.”

