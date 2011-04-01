Wohler Unveils Significant New Enhancements to AMP2-E16V Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Industry's First In-Rack Audio/Video Monitoring System to Support SMPTE 2020 and Dolby(R) Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 31, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V Series modular audio/video processing monitor: support for SMPTE 2020 and Dolby(R) monitoring, phase relationship monitoring, and expanded loudness monitoring. The AMP2-E16V will be a featured product in the Wohler booth, N2524, at the 2011 NAB Show.

With the latest enhancements, the AMP2-E16V is now able to provide monitoring of SMPTE 2020 and Dolby audio signals. The system's expanded metering and data screens provide even greater visibility and wider metering views -- including thorough SMPTE 2020 and Dolby metadata and status data screens whose content and format is selectable by the customer to highlight visually the most important items. In addition, the AMP2-E16V now gives operators their choice of five main screen arrangements, including the ability to toggle quickly between video and metering or video and data screens. A new menu that dynamically shows exactly what will appear on the main screen greatly simplifies the task of formatting the data to be presented.

"Every enhancement we add to the AMP2-16V is designed with the operator in mind, and is the direct result of feedback we receive from major customers in the course of significant deployments of our monitoring technology. As a result, not only is the system even more configurable and easier to use than ever, but it is truly geared to the real-world confidence monitoring challenges of our broadcast customers," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video products. "For instance, to facilitate maximum information display, the AMP2-16V gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units."

Incorporating dual 4.3-inch OLED displays, the AMP2-E16V is unique in the industry for its ability to offer simultaneous monitoring of 16 channels from 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog, or optical inputs, and combine dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, complete mixing and routing capabilities, and Dolby Zoom functions in a single unit. Engineers can easily switch between formats and view any mix of inputs on a single screen with audio metering for each, and now can quickly toggle between video and metering, or video and data screens. They can monitor not only the phase relationships of any input pairs, but also the phase between any channels or pairs. Any input pair can be configured as a ninth "super pair" input to allow audio-only monitoring in addition to the other monitored channels; for example, monitoring audio from an intercom, computer, or cable box. In addition, operators can now monitor loudness on any channel cluster by selecting the hot key for the cluster.

In addition to these latest enhancements, Wohler announced significant new functionality for the AMP2-16V at IBC2010 last fall. Highlights included new features for defining and managing channel clusters and presets, managing multiple input and output formats, and accessing the system's loudness control and other audio fine-tuning features. These enhancements are the product of Wohler's collaboration with British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), the U.K's largest pay-TV provider, which has installed more than 200 Wohler AMP1 and AMP2 audio/video processing monitors in its state-of-the-art production facility that is currently nearing completion in West London.

