Clear-Com Global Rental Group Presents Single Source Communications Solution for Demanding Productions

Industry Veteran Larry Estrin to Head the New Rental Partner Network, Maximizing Access to Intercom Systems

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 30, 2012 – Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, has launched the Clear-Com Global Rental Group (CGRG). Through a network of experienced rental partners equipped to provide Clear-Com intercom systems for productions of any size, the new service, led by industry veteran Larry Estrin, offers greater flexibility and options for addressing customers’ communications requirements.

The CGRG comprises a hand-selected team of trained and experienced rental businesses worldwide. These partners support short-term and rapid installation needs with a full range of advanced wired and wireless production intercoms and technical support. As Director of CGRG, Estrin (who has extensive experience with events such as the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, Grammys and Academy Awards) provides rental partners with greater knowledge, skills and resources to supply the highest level of production communications. By connecting rental partners across the globe, the CGRG also gives customers local access to the most fitting communications equipment for their specific applications, whether for film and television, live performance, special events or theater.

Estrin also conducts interactive training for CGRG rental partners on spectrum planning and frequency coordination. Additionally, he facilitates the collaborative effort of rental partners to supply communications equipment and technical support for large-scale productions, including international sporting events and high-profile live performances. Estrin will continue to strengthen existing rental partner relationships, as well as broaden the CGRG by bringing additional rental businesses on board. This will enable the company to supply an even greater number of Clear-Com systems throughout the world.

“Clear-Com has a longstanding commitment to expanding and improving the daily interactions we have with our customers and partners, helping them develop their knowledge base, enhance their decision-making and achieve their goals,” says Estrin. “By combining the strengths of all rental partners in the Clear-Com Global Rental Group, customers can access every type of communications solution, as well as expertise for even the most complex productions.”

Although Estrin will be the primary facilitator of the partner-to-customer relationship, customers also have the option and convenience of directly reaching out to rental businesses through the CGRG directory. Moreover, CGRG provides customers with connections to experienced engineers and technical staff, which saves them both time and money as they will not have to cultivate the expertise internally. Further, since the CGRG is backed by Clear-Com’s sales, application engineering, marketing, product management and engineering teams, customers are assured that production communication will be optimized. Overall, customers can enjoy the intimacy of working with a local intercom rental provider while reaping the benefits offered by a much more powerful global conglomerate.

For more information on the CGRG, contact Larry Estrin at larry.estrin@clearcom.com.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.