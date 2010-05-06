Bexel Returns to the Boardroom for Another Season of "The Celebrity Apprentice"

BURBANK, CA - As Donald Trump returns to the boardroom and prepares to crown a winner on "The Celebrity Apprentice," Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, continues to provide equipment and support for the hugely successful reality TV show.

Produced in HD for the first time, this season of "The Celebrity Apprentice" was shot with 19 Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM HD cameras with Fujinon HD lenses and 64 channels of wireless RF microphone systems.

"Bexel's support has been invaluable as an equipment and service provider for this series and has made our transition to HD very smooth," says Executive Producer Page Feldman. "Bexel understands our production requirements and anticipates our technical needs and helps keep production on schedule."

In addition, Bexel provided a custom cable harness designed to sync up all of the Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM cameras in the Trump Tower for the boardroom scene at the end of each episode. Bexel's custom small cable harness allows for quick set-up of the boardroom within a high-rise office building which makes it easier for the video operator to match all of the cameras and synchronize the recordings.

"We are very happy that we have been able to provide state-of-the-art equipment and our technical expertise for another season of 'The Apprentice'," says Tom Dickinson, Bexel COO. "Having been with the show since its inception we have seen the production's needs grow and are proud to be able to meet those evolving demands."

On "The Celebrity Apprentice," contestants do not vie for a job with Donald Trump; however, the business-savvy celebrity contestants will be working towards a greater goal -- to raise over $1 million for various charities throughout the season. Not only will the final winner be crowned "The Celebrity Apprentice," but he or she will also have the honor of delivering a $250,000 bonus check to their designated charity.

This season marks the third installment of "The Celebrity Apprentice," and the ninth season of the series. The non-celebrity version of "The Apprentice" will return for its tenth season this fall. Bexel has been providing equipment and support for "The Apprentice" since the series premiered in 2003.

"The Apprentice" is produced by Mark Burnett Productions in association with Trump Productions LLC. Other Mark Burnett Shows Bexel has been involved with include "Survivor," "The Contender," "Pirate Master," "Gold Rush," "Eco Challenge," "Casino" and "On the Lot."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com.