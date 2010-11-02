British Sky Broadcasting Enhances Its View with Actus Global Media Monitoring Solutions

United Kingdom’s largest broadcaster expands the size of its Actus installation; distributed Actus architecture provides scalability for fast and simple expansion

Tel-Aviv, Israel – November 2, 2010 – Actus Digital, a provider of web-based media monitoring and management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies and content producers, today announced that British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) has expanded its existing Actus View installation. Powered by the enterprise Actus 4 platform, Actus View provides BSkyB with multi-channel transmission ingest, content detection and monitoring for proactively managing the quality of BSkyB transmissions. An Actus customer since 2010, BSkyB recently scaled the Actus View installation to monitor 72-channels in total. “The Actus architecture leverages the very latest in web technologies, providing a flexible platform for managing large-scale media monitoring and analysis workflows like BSkyB. Customers can implement Actus as an individual system and monitor activity for a specific channel or transmission, or deploy as a distributed architecture with all channels and transmissions fully monitored by the enterprise Actus platform. This is the case of BSkyB where users monitoring the 72 channels are located in London (UK) with the core system deployed in Chillworth (UK). This type of flexibility enables sharing of information and resources across the entire operation regardless of location,” comments Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital.

At the core of every Actus installation is the Actus media management platform. Developed to leverage IT-based hardware, the highly scalable architecture provides an agile environment for supporting a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core features include multi-channel ingest, multi-format conversion engine, content detection and analysis, media database and broadcast player for content redistribution. Levy further adds, “The extensive monitoring engine comes equipped with a vast array of capabilities including compliance regulations, proactive system alerts and visual reports with actual broadcast media. The completeness of the system gives operators a true picture of transmission quality and performance within moments. A powerful feature that helps them meet both the demands of quality content delivery and customer satisfaction.”

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital develops enterprise monitoring, analysis, and media management solutions for broadcasters, government agencies, and content producers. Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and ZEE Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

Press Contacts

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 518.588.6503

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

www.zazilmediagroup.com