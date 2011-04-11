ProConsultant Informatique Partners with Atempo for Digital Archiving

Integration between LOUISE© Business Management System and Atempo Digital Archive will produce seamless workflow for archiving and retrievals

Las Vegas, NV - April 11, 2011 – ProConsultant Informatique, the forward-thinking developer of advanced business management solutions for broadcast and cable networks, today announced a partnership with Atempo, a leading provider of data management and archiving software. The integration between LOUISE, the ProConsultant Informatique business management solution, and the Atempo Digital Archive (ADA) file archiving software platform will provide a smooth and fluid workflow between systems.

“As we leverage our expertise in data management and in digital assets archiving into the broadcast industry, it’s important that we team with companies like PCI who are recognized for their industry leadership and innovation. This partnership offers media and entertainment companies using LOUISE and Atempo’s advanced file archiving solution to transparently bring archived material directly into their production workflow, saving them valuable time and resources,” says Richard Heitmann, Vice President of Marketing for Atempo.

Broadcasters rely on LOUISE to control and orchestrate all the uses of their media assets, including rights management, multi-channel and multiplatform scheduling and delivery, and other key functions. The new integration will enable users to archive and retrieve digital assets from ADA directly from within the LOUISE interface. LOUISE will also control and trigger many automated processes involving ADA. As an open flexible solution, Atempo Digital Archive also brings the ability to archive and retrieve assets from a broad range of file systems and storage devices whether it is on disk or tape.

“This integration with Atempo’s open and scalable digital archiving platform provides customers with a flexible and cost-effective option for incorporating a best-of-breed approach as they build their infrastructures,” says Hervé Obed, CEO and founder of ProConsultant Informatique. “Both our companies understand that our primary responsibility is to deliver value to the customer. As proponents of open standards, this new integration partnership helps fulfill that commitment.”

About Atempo Digital Archive (ADA)

For customers in media and entertainment, Atempo Digital Archive goes beyond preservation and hierarchical storage management (HSM), to actively participate in the day-to-day workflow. Today, more organizations require creative assets to be retained at different stages in its lifecycle. Raw data, edited files and final projects need to be protected, as any version may need to be leveraged for future projects. ADA’s transparency to end-users and critical integration with widely-used creative applications allows those individuals to easily archive at various steps in the content creation process and pull information into and out of the archives as needed. This enables users to transfer media assets stored in a number of digital assets management systems and other workflow applications into a wide number of long-term storage devices by simply using the native application interface.

About Atempo

Atempo enables organizations to preserve and protect digital information simply and effectively, across any infrastructure, on any platform, over long periods of time. Atempo’s comprehensive archiving solutions deliver policy-based and workflow-driven management of rich media files, e-mail and other high-value digital assets to maximize the efficiency and performance of storage systems and reduce long-term storage costs. Atempo’s fully-integrated software portfolio also includes backup and recovery of heterogeneous servers, workstations and laptops throughout the enterprise – from the data center to remote offices. Atempo serves thousands of customers around the world through a sales and support network of over 200 resellers and partners. Learn more about Atempo at www.atempo.com.

About LOUISE – Advanced Business Management System

LOUISE is a comprehensive business management system for today’s multi-channel, multiplatform world by providing a reliable, robust framework to maximize all aspects of the digital workflow. Essential program information is stored in the centralized database including rights, contracts, scheduling, and all associated metadata. LOUISE manages media and metadata throughout the entire lifecycle of an asset in all its uses; acting as a control hub, LOUISE oversees many other systems, executing rights to allow or deny publication. A powerful workflow engine adds efficiencies throughout the digital production chain by automating many processes, such as archive retrievals, transcoding, and more. To reduce the burden of multi-platform production the MediaBench© module can be used to create promos, thumbnails and segments for content that is repurposed to non-linear platforms. MediaBench can be used to help monetize content. Directly within LOUISE users easily can create customized overlays for content viewed on non-linear platforms such as smart phones and iPad. Built on open standards with a flexible architecture, LOUISE integrates with other broadcast, automation and distribution systems to provide a sophisticated and elegant business management solution.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique S.A. with headquarters in Metz, France and offices in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, develops state-of-the-art business management software for media organizations. The company’s flagship scheduling software LOUISE and its air time sales/traffic system CINDY are enterprise solutions offering straight-forward, intuitive workflows with a sophisticated infrastructure that provides maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis and reporting. With more than a decade of experience, reliability and a proven track record in nearly 240 television and multimedia organizations worldwide ProConsultant exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance.

For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

Atempo, the Atempo logo, Atempo Time Navigator and Atempo Digital Archive are trademarks or registered trademarks of Atempo, Inc.

Press Contact: ProConsultant Informatique

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817 6595