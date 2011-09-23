Manhattan Edit Workshop and Acclaimed 3D Expert Tim Dashwood Present Stereo3D: Fixing it in Post

Exclusive workshop teaches postproduction techniques for the hottest trend in filmmaking; attendees take home a free Stereo3D Toolbox LE™ license for mastering their own 3D productions



New York, New York – September 23, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, and award-winning 3D expert Tim Dashwood are teaming up to present the NYC filmmaking community with a unique behind-the-scenes look at stereoscopic 3D mastering concepts and workflows for postproduction professionals. Stereo3D: Fixing it in Post, will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2011 at Manhattan Edit Workshop headquarters – 80 Fifth Ave. New York, NY – from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. In this exclusive three-hour, soup-to-nuts workshop, attendees will learn the principles of stereoscopic 3D acquisition, as well as how to identify and repair common issues when working with stereoscopic 3D in post, and a wide-range of mastering techniques for the delivery of quality 3D content to broadcasters. All attendees will walk away with a free Stereo3D Toolbox LE™ license from Dashwood Cinema Solutions ( http://www.dashwood3d.com), valued at $99.00 USD.

The three-hour workshop is broken down into three parts:

• Principles of stereoscopic 3D acquisition, including live demonstration

• Stereoscopic 3D post methods for repairing disparities and addressing issues like window violations

• Hands-on stereoscopic 3D mastering examples demonstrated in After Effects® and Final Cut Pro® for Mac

Note: The workshop is designed for postproduction professionals, but no prior background knowledge of stereoscopic 3D is required. Students can register for the Stereo3D: Fixing it in Post workshop for $59.00 USD at https://www.mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/Stereo%203D%3A%20Fixing%20it%20in%20Post/

About the Instructor

Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, is an accomplished director, cinematographer, editor and stereographer who has worked on wide-range of feature films, music videos, and national commercials. An expert on 3D workflows, Dashwood is frequently brought in to help pre-visualize live-action 3D fight/stunt scenes for major feature films, including recent hits like Kick Ass, and Scott Pilgrim Vs The World.

For more information on Tim Dashwood or Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please visit: http://www.dashwood3d.com.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 by NYC based filmmaker, Josh Apter, with the goal of providing cutting-edge training and instruction in the art of editing. With expert editing instruction and unique artistic guidance on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms, Mewshop quickly grew into NYC’s top training destination for editors, cinematographers and filmmakers of all types. In 2011, Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 and Autodesk® training to its already impressive curriculum, rounding out its extensive list of offerings to include training in everything from concept to creation. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

