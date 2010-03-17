BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE JOHN DIEL APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF SALES AT CLASS ON DEMAND

Media industry expert joins award-winning training company; manages fast growing partner channel and expansion into IT market

Hoffman Estates, IL – Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, welcomes digital video and business development expert, John Diel, to the Class on Demand team. Internationally recognized within the technology industry, Diel’s sales and business development experience within the digital video market exceeds 12-years. He began his career in St. Louis, Missouri as the global channel sales manager for Heuris, Inc., the leading manufacturer of video compression, processing tools and applications. Diel’s people-skills and industry aptitude then led him to Silicon Valley to manage the direct and channel desktop sales at software manufacturer, Terran Interactive, and Discreet, now known as Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Inc. More recently, Diel successfully managed global channel sales at Sorenson Media, Inc. and Telestream, Inc., establishing long-standing OEM and channel relationships. John will be utilizing his sales expertise at Class on Demand as the new Director of Sales. “John Diel has been on our radar for years. His industry knowledge coupled with his flawless reputation make him a perfect fit for our development team,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and Founder, Class on Demand. “We are thrilled to welcome John to Class on Demand and are certain that his skills will have a positive impact on our business model - just in time for NAB.”

“I am honored to be working with Class on Demand. Their award winning, self-paced products provide amazing in-depth training to users of all levels and significantly enhance productivity affordably, and without any time constraints,” says John Diel. “I look forward to building relationships with both current and new customers and am excited to focus on augmenting Class on Demand’s already expansive training library, while managing fast growth into new market space.”

Diel will also accompany Class on Demand to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held annually in Las Vegas from April 12th-15th, 2010. John will be discussing the creative benefits digital content creators, editors, and filmmakers can gain from Class on Demand’s training products at various partner booth’s on the show floor and also at this year’s Final Cut Pro User Group SuperMeet on April 13th at the Rio hotel.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

