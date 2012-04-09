Thinklogical Expands Video & KVM Routing to Address Small to Medium-Sized Computing Environments

Compact, 6.22 Gbps and Protocol Agnostic MX48 Video and KVM Router Will Be Showcased at NAB 2012; Already Shipping to Customers

Milford, CT — Thinklogical today announced that it is expanding its video and KVM routing solution with its new MX48 router. The new router allows for flexible deployment configurations in a variety of small to medium sized computing environments such as regional or local broadcast facilities, smaller post-production facilities, smaller command and control centers, corporate conference rooms and hospital or higher education presentation rooms. The MX48 will be showcased at NAB 2012 (booth SL10424). The new router is already shipping to customers.

The MX48 is a compact, high bandwidth (6.22 Gbps, the highest single thread bandwidth in the industry) and high performance solution for complete, end-to-end routing of video and peripheral signals over multi-mode or single-mode fiber optic cable. The protocol agnostic router supports a variety of formats, including DVI, Dual-link DVI, 3G, HD, SD SDI, Dual-link SDI, USB HID, USB 2.0 (high speed, full 480 Mbps), FireWire 800, serial and bi-directional audio. The router is scalable from 16 ports up to 48 ports, and is compatible with all Thinklogical KVM and video extension systems.

“Thinklogical has a robust history of delivering industry best solutions for KVM and video routing, delivering the highest levels of performance and security, in large and very large, complex computing environments. We are delighted to now bring our unique technologies to customers in small to medium sized computing environments,” said Joe Pajer, chief executive officer of Thinklogical. “With the introduction of the MX48, we are significantly expanding the number of customers who will benefit from Thinklogical solutions.”

The MX48 router is also designed to be easily configured and controlled immediately upon installation. It is engineered with a range of innovative control features designed to simplify operation in visualization computing environments, including a convenient touch panel display with an intuitive user interface. The touch panel can be either integrated into the product (accessible from the front of the router) or be positioned separately in a rack mount format. For customers who prefer to make connections right from their desktop, there is also an option for a small desktop touch panel. For larger configurations Thinklogical’s X4 Configurator, an advanced control management software program is also available, which provides a convenient, browser-based user interface to the router from remote locations. In addition, it is compatible with third party control systems.

“With the MX48, customers with small to medium sized computing environments can now take advantage of premium features and functions from Thinklogical. For instance, one of Thinklogical’s key technologies, which is included in the MX 48, is a unique, pluggable, Small Form Factor Pluggable (SFP) transceiver design which allows our customers to build an optimized system by mixing electrical SDI, NTSC/PAL, or HDMI/DVI without experiencing video scaling artifacts. Together with 6.22 Gbps of bandwidth per fiber, customers will have an ideal routing solution,” said Kevin Keefe, vice president and co-founder of Thinklogical. “Our customers continue to entrust their infrastructures to Thinklogical’s video and KVM routing solutions because our technology continues to grow and expand with their needs.”

About Thinklogical

Thinklogical is the leading manufacturer and provider of fiber optic KVM, video, audio, and peripheral extension and routing solutions, as well as NATO Information Assurance (Common Criteria, EAL4) accredited fiber matrix routers. Entertainment, government, scientific and industrial customers worldwide rely on Thinklogical’s products and solutions for optimal performance in secure visual computing environments. Thinklogical helps customers reduce overall cost and dramatically enhance workflow dynamics within complex computing, broadcast, post production and AV infrastructures. Thinklogical sells primarily through integrator and VAR channels, and is privately held and headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.

For information about Thinklogical products, please visit www.thinklogical.com

