Myers To Demonstrate Benefits of Its Broadcast Management Solution at NAB 2012

Northampton, MA – NAB will serve as the backdrop for Myers Information Systems -a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software - when it illustrates how its ProTrack broadcast management suite closes the loop between systems and departments to streamline operations and get workflow rolling! Demonstrations will be held in booth N 4616 at NAB 2012.

ProTrack TV

ProTrack TV is a comprehensive, scalable and affordable broadcast management solution that interconnects Traffic, Scheduling, Sales, Engineering and IT departments. Serving as the centralized unifying element within a broadcast operation, ProTrack TV integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure to optimize workflow and preserve existing investments. Whether a single channel or multi-channel broadcaster, adhering to a linear and/or non-linear distribution format, ProTrack TV helps close the loop so workflows flow smoothly.

MAM

ProTrack TV’s Media Asset Management Module (MAM) provides a highly effective and affordable solution for managing media assets. Via the utilization of defined business rules, widely used ProTrack TV broadcast management solution is able to confirm to traffic/scheduling personal whether a media asset is available and if so, move it where it’s required, in advance of when it’s needed. ProTrack MAM is a highly intuitive solution that will automatically trigger the movement of media assets to/from playback and archive, based on what’s being inserted in the ProTrack TV schedule environment.

Automation Integration

Incorporating automation Integration into the widely used ProTrack TV broadcast management solution will establish a direct link between traffic and play-to-air automation, providing streamlined workflow and eliminating redundancy across departments. As a pioneer in delivering the most extensive range of bi-directional BXF integration to automation, Myers Information Systems, Inc. can define the lines of responsibility and help eliminate the labor-intensive task of keeping traffic and master control in sync.

ProTrack On-Demand

The ProTrack TV broadcast management solution’s On-Demand Module enables media facilities to build, schedule, track and publish program and sales packages and provide transcode requests for station-defined distribution platforms and needs, such as Mobile, Internet, Cable, and DVD and more. Whether a single channel or multi-channel broadcaster, adhering to a linear and/or non-linear distribution format, ProTrack TV helps close the loop between systems and departments so workflow can really roll!

ProTrack Radio

ProTrack Radio is a comprehensive, scalable, and affordable broadcast management solution that interconnects Traffic, Scheduling, Sales, Engineering and IT departments. Serving as the centralized unifying element within a broadcast operation, ProTrack Radio integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure to optimize workflow and preserve existing investments. Whether a single channel or multi-channel broadcaster, ProTrack Radio can help bring systems and departments together to ensure streamlined workflows!

ABOUT MYERS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

###

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com