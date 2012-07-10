Utah Scientific Product Preview IBC2012

Stand 2.B20

Company Overview

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as a worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Product Highlights at IBC2012

UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System

Utah Scientific's UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System is a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers. This modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports.

The economical design of the modules makes it possible for a 4-RU frame to feed up to 144 output ports at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of alternative distribution-amplifier packages -- with the added benefit of being able to reassign input signals to each output as operational requirements dictate. The system is suitable for use in all types of video operations, including television stations, production houses, and pro A/V installations.

The unit's flexibility is extended even further through the use of the award-winning FLEX-I/O modular I/O system, which allows users to select the signal format of each I/O port from a complete range of options including analog video, digital video over fiber or coax, DVI and HDMI, and IP-encapsulated ASI video streams.

New UCP-LC Control Panels for UTAH-400 Routing Switchers

At IBC2012, Utah Scientific will show a new family of menu-based router control panels. The new panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons, offering a new level of user-friendly operation for today's increasingly complex routing systems.

The UCP-LC series panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1-RU package and an innovative 3-RU panel with touch-screen LCD displays. All of the new panels are based on a completely new user-definable menu system that provides an open platform for defining all panel functions -- from basic operation to the most sophisticated router management functions -- on a panel-by-panel basis.

Embedded-Audio Signal Processing for UTAH-400 Routing Switchers

Utah Scientific will also showcase embedded-audio signal processing for the UTAH-400 series of digital routing switchers. The capability comes courtesy of a new line of I/O boards that rely on advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology to perform signal processing. In the past five years, embedded audio has become the norm in media operations of any significant size.

Embedded audio supports a more streamlined system overall, but its inflexibility can make it difficult to shuffle audio channels as needed in larger integrated facilities where quick changes to live feeds are common. Now Utah Scientific has built advanced signal processing into the router's I/O board, meaning it can deserialize and decode a signal into its component data streams without compromising the router's overall operational reliability. As a result, audio channels are shuffled automatically without an outboard device or manual intervention.

The enhanced UTAH-400 routing systems also incorporate a virtual control panel to provide an easy-to-read display of the video signals and their associated audio positions. The GUI design enables control of digital signal processing functions and other signal configuration information.

New FLEX I/O Signal Module

Utah Scientific's UTAH-400 routers and UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frames are now available for delivery with the award-winning FLEX I/O signal module. By using the FLEX I/O plug-in SFP modules, users can now easily configure their systems to implement coax and fiber I/Os on a port-by-port basis. This capability greatly simplifies configuration changes as users' system requirements change.

An increasing number of media operations are using fiber optic connectivity in conjunction with more traditional coaxial cable, which adds to their need for flexibility in signal routing. Utah Scientific developed the FLEX I/O signal module as an option for the UTAH-400 router and as a standard feature for the new UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frame. With FLEX I/O, the user enjoys an enhanced ability to customize the use of signals according to the specific needs of a given application. FLEX I/O modules are also available to provide analog and DVI/HDMI conversion at the ports of the digital router. The result is maximized use of router resources for more streamlined operations and lower operational costs. For the UTAH-400 router, the FLEX I/O option consists of input and output cards that carry either eight or 12 signals and updated rear-panel assemblies to provide access for the converter blocks.

Utah Scientific Quote:

"We are looking forward to seeing the response of the international market to our new UTAH-100/UDS. The interest in the U.S. has been outstanding," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "It is really a routing switcher hiding inside a DA frame -- a new approach that is enabled by some recent advances in component technology."