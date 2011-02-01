Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Names Stuart Harvey International Sales Director

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, FEBRUARY 1, 2011 - Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and the MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harvey to the position of International Sales Director. Mr. Harvey will be based in the company’s European regional office in Bury St. Edmunds, UK and will report to Donald Hoeler, vice president of sales and marketing, IMT. Mr. Harvey will be in attendance at the CABSAT 2011 show (Stand S3-B41, Sheikh Saeed 3 Hall) to officially introduce himself to the digital media and satellite markets.

Mr. Harvey, a senior manager with extensive experience in managing, developing and growing businesses, joins IMT after spending the past three years as divisional director for Synetics Surveillance Technology, the UK's largest independent provider of integrated security solutions.

With over 25 years of extensive international sales and corporate experience, both worldwide and within the UK and European markets, Mr. Harvey will now be overseeing IMT's European regional office. Mr. Harvey will also be responsible for the international sales and service teams outside of the Americas.

“Stuart's experience, vision and proven track record of meeting and exceeding strategic goals will help ensure IMT's continued growth within our existing markets and beyond,” says Stephen Shpock, president, IMT. “Stuart's leadership will allow us to continue delivering top-of-the-line products and exceptional service to our international customers.”

In his new role, Mr. Harvey will also be responsible for defining sales strategies internationally while ensuring that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company's market share is increased. In addition, Mr. Harvey will be in charge of preparing business plans and developing business partnerships in order to allow IMT to maintain its leading position in the market.

Prior to his position with Synetics Surveillance Technology, Mr. Harvey served as production director and BD & global sales account manager for L3 Communications TRL Technology as well as operations manager/senior projects engineer for Zener Designs and digital design engineer for Motorola GSM Systems, Swindon.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.