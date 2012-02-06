Cantemo unveils MediaBox DAM

White label OEM software to offer broadcasters and post houses enterprise grade asset management for less than £8k (€10k)

Leading software developer Cantemo has released a new version of its white-label digital asset management system Portal DAM that offers the same functionality and quality as the enterprise level product but at a price point that is appropriate for small broadcasters, workgroups, post houses, digital media companies and other SMEs.

MediaBox DAM is a highly customizable and expandable “out-of-the-box” platform for managing video and audio from ingest through to distribution.

Unlike Portal DAM, which allows for unlimited users and assets, MediaBox DAM is available in packages for 5, 10 or 20 users and up to 300,000 assets with beneficial upgrade paths available for companies that need to expand their asset management capabilities in the future.

Cantemo chief executive officer Parham Azimi said: “In today’s fast moving media market there is an increasing need for small and medium sized companies to effectively manage their ever expanding number of rich media assets. And many of these companies will have the same critical demands as much larger organisations. Our goal with MediaBox is to deliver an enterprise grade solution to cater for this need but at a previously unseen price point for this level of solution.”

MediaBox features tools for transcoding, managing, searching and governing data and for adding metadata and comes complete with up to eight storage areas and a predefined codec package.

As an OEM product, MediaBox will be made available via specialist resellers and third party systems integrators who will be able to re-package and re-skin the technology, create apps for it and integrate it into other systems in order to create bespoke MAM solutions.

To make this possible, MediaBox is designed as a truly open-ended integration platform consisting of two parts: ‘Apps’, which allows for the addition of new functionalities, the modification of existing ones and the integration of third-party systems; and ‘Themes’ for fine-tuning or completely rebranding the interface on a user or group level.

MediaBox also makes use of the media management functionalities developed by fellow Swedish software solutions company Vidispine (www.vidispine.com)

“With this commercial model we are enabling each party involved to focus on the areas they excel at,” added Azimi. “Cantemo will focus on continuously building and improving the core product offering. Our partners will focus on expanding and customizing the solution using our open-ended integration platform. And the end-customer will focus on using the solution to optimize their daily media workflow requirements.”

NMR, a London-based value-added reseller partner with systems integration and consulting experience, has already secured a deal to install the technology at a large international broadcaster.

NMR business director Neil Anderson said: “The ability to re-skin the user interface and add custom developed apps and plugins to the user interface is particularly powerful. These core features, along with others such as the web Rough Cut and Annotation tools and Final Cut Pro integration, make MediaBox ideally suited to the post-production and broadcast markets, while high-end functionality such as the Audit Trails, multi-lingual support and high availability options take it into the enterprise space, traditionally occupied by MAM solutions costing substantially more.”

The launch of MediaBox DAM is very timely, coming just over six months after Apple opted to discontinue its own MAM technology Final Cut Server (FCS).

As a result, a number of key industry players involved with FCS are now backing MediaBox including Matt Geller, president of Meta Media Creative Technologies, a leading broadcast and post-production workflow consultancy in Chicago.

He said: “The majority of our client base has come to rely on centralized processing of both ingest and deliverable operations using products such as Final Cut Server. MediaBox promises to keep these workflows relevant, but will allow so much more. With its simple web-based interface, built-in open-source encoders, well-documented and highly extensible plug in architecture, and a dedicated pool of developers and integrators willing to collaborate to bring solutions to their clients, we finally have the software we were always looking for. We believe that MediaBox will be placed at the very heart of our customers' workflows.”

Filmmaker, consultant and trainer Jonathan Eric Tyrrell (www.postpost.tv), who specialises in post-production workflow and asset management, added: “The cost of implementing an asset management solution has traditionally been a barrier for all but the largest companies. In that respect Final Cut Server was a disruptive technology that created opportunity and irreversibly altered the landscape. With MediaBox, Cantemo has re-imagined and extended the potential of the entry-level media asset management tool and provided the means to respond to and meet the specific needs and ambitions of each organisation regardless of size.”

MediaBox DAM is available from 1 February 2012. Prices start from under €10k.

www.cantemo.com