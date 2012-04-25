Thinklogical Expands Solution Offering For Post Production With New, High Performance Audio Extension System

Virtuoso-PRO Audio Extension System Enables Professional Editing Across a Wide Range of Audio Formats

Milford, CT – Thinklogical, a leading provider of fiber-based KVM, video, audio and peripheral extension and routing technologies, today announced the introduction of its new line of audio extension systems, the Virtuoso-PRO product family.

The new Virtuoso-PRO product family supports a breadth of audio formats such as AES3, S/PDIF and balanced and unbalanced analog stereo, with sampling rates of 32 KHz to 192 KHz. The product is offered in two formats: a small stand-alone unit or a modular 1RU chassis. The Virtuoso-PRO stand-alone unit transmits and extends up to eight audio signals (using two fibers) over distances up to 40 kilometers away from the controlling source.

The modular 1RU chassis can support video (DVI and SDI), KVM and audio in the same chassis, providing the most compact and flexible 1RU solution available in the market today. The Virtuoso-PRO is compatible with all of Thinklogical’s Video and KVM routers.

"This new family of high-end audio extenders streamlines post production workflows by providing the necessary professional audio signals right to the editor’s desktop," said Kevin Keefe, co-founder and vice president of Thinklogical. "The Virtuoso-PRO product family provides the audio component of our Thinklogical extension system, allowing our customers to get even more value out of their Thinklogical solution. As with all of our extension systems, there is absolutely no compromise in signal quality."

About Thinklogical

Thinklogical is the leading manufacturer and provider of fiber optic KVM, video, audio, and peripheral extension and routing solutions, as well as NATO Information Assurance (Common Criteria, EAL4) accredited fiber matrix routers. Entertainment, government, scientific and industrial customers worldwide rely on Thinklogical’s products and solutions for optimal performance in secure visual computing environments. Thinklogical helps customers reduce overall cost and dramatically enhance workflow dynamics within complex computing, broadcast, post production and AV infrastructures. Thinklogical sells primarily through integrator and VAR channels, and is privately held and headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.

For information about Thinklogical products, please visit www.thinklogical.com

