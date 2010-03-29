CLEAR-COM TO CAST SPOTLIGHT ON ECLIPSE ENHANCEMENTS AT NAB 2010

New Features Simplify the Configuration and Use of Eclipse, Improving Overall Workflow

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 29, 2010 ─ Clear-Com® Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, will launch at NAB 2010 (Booth C6025) enhancements to its Eclipse digital matrix intercom system, including the recently released Production Maestro Pro with Clear-Vu, an add-on metering module. These improvements ease the configuration and use of Eclipse, allowing users to achieve a highly efficient, productive communications workflow. Clear-Com will also preview at NAB the newest V-Series user control panel, the V-Series Rotary Panel.

Broadcast production can move at a frenetic pace, which is why Clear-Com has upgraded the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) with new features that automate the set up of intercom communications, reducing operator engagement and improving workflow. Major new advancements allow the system to be able to auto-detect matrices and networks, load or change pre-established configurations and auto-default to a factory setting. The new ECS software also includes on-screen help for on-the-spot troubleshooting and rapid resolution of issues.

With the help of the enhanced Eclipse, broadcasters can better manage even the most hectic production situations. For example, during remote news broadcasts, an operator in the main facility can quickly link reporters and production staff in the field to the Eclipse with the simple click of a mouse. To save even more time, the settings for the configuration can also be programmed for use in similar future situations. If the operator needs to make changes, he or she can do so just as easily using the ECS.

“Clear-Com designs its products to be dynamic, active components of its customers’ production workflows, evolving right along with technological changes and advancements in production trends,” says Simon Browne, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “These latest enhancements to the Eclipse Configuration Software reinforce this tradition: As broadcasters come under increasing pressure to work faster, we have developed a real-time solution to help them meet this challenge.”

In addition to the configuration changes, Clear-Com has also developed a new audio monitor card, the LMC-64, for Eclipse. The card enables Clear-Vu on Production Maestro Pro, an add-on module for Eclipse introduced earlier this year, to display visual levels on screen using up to 64 real-time graphical meters. Using standard VU or Nordic scaling, customers can easily adjust audio levels by clicking a few icons on a computer screen. Clear-Com’s Production Maestro Pro lets operators interact directly with the Eclipse to quickly set up and manage live dynamic voice communications for small or large networked intercom systems ─ with the addition of several new tools that significantly enhance user interaction, including Preset Conferences, New Key-Groups and User Rights, among others.

NAB 2010 will be the stage for the preview of another major new component of Eclipse, the V-Series Rotary Panel. The newest member of the V-Series user panel platform, V-Series Rotary Panel simplifies workflows to complete fast audio level mix adjustments throughout a production simply by turning the rotary knob and having separate dedicated buttons and tallies for “talk” and “listen.” The V-Series rotary will make available enhanced IFB assignment operation, using the rotary expansion panels as X-Y routing buttons with the new IFB talk send level control.

Clear-Com®, a brand of the Vitec Group plc, is the global leader of professional communication solutions for broadcast, live performance, military, government and commercial markets.

The Vitec Group plc provides vital products and services that support the capture of exceptional images through world-class customer experience and a visionary approach to the future.

The group has over 1700 employees worldwide, and revenues in 2008 of £338 million.