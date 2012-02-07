Sennheiser and House of Blues Renew Marketing Alliance

Wedemark, Germany, February 6, 2012: Four years ago, audio specialist Sennheiser teamed up with the House of Blues – creator of a celebrated collection of intimate music venues. Sennheiser supplied a comprehensive set of its evolution series wired and wireless microphones and personal monitors, as well as Sennheiser headphones and Neumann microphones, to each of the House of Blues’ thirteen locations in the United States. The gear allowed House of Blues’ engineers to optimize sound reinforcement and provide robust RF solutions for the diverse performers that nightly take its stages. In addition, each company benefited from the cross-marketing exposure generated by the relationship. With such an obvious win for Sennheiser, the House of Blues, the musicians, and the concertgoers, both parties gladly renewed the marketing alliance.

Live music powerhouse Live Nation owns the House of Blues, which, in the two decades since opening its doors, has risen to become the USA’s preeminent live music venue for intimate shows. Each location is distinctively decorated with the world’s largest collection of folk art and serves top-drawer food and beverages. The fact that the House of Blues provides state-of-the-art sound reinforcement and lighting makes the venue a top choice of both local and national acts. Sennheiser’s Global Relations Manager for the Americas and Canada, Kristy Jo Winkler, worked with House of Blues to facilitate the renewal. “Our relationship with the House of Blues strengthens Sennheiser’s marketing at the MI and corporate levels,” she said. “Every night, musicians and engineers from around the globe experience the musicality and reliability of our microphones and RF equipment. We’re happy to continue such fantastic exposure.”

Matthew Scoggins, FOH Engineer at the House of Blues Los Angeles, commented, “No matter what the application, when clarity is of the utmost importance, I reach for a Sennheiser mic.” The House of Blues is set up with a full complement of gear, suitable for any of the diverse flavors of contemporary music that the House of Blues hosts. The kits include multiple models of evolution mics for backline and vocals, a couple of Neumann vocal mics and Sennheiser headphones. “The House of Blues prides itself on providing an ideal venue for both our artists and our guests,” said Dan Schartoff, VP Club and Theatre Productions for Live Nation. “Everyone loves the sound we’re getting with the Sennheiser gear, and we’re glad it will continue.”

Brian Fiegelman, A1 tech at House of Blues Dallas, agreed: “The Sennheiser e 900 Series mics are always my first choice. Their tailored frequency responses make it easy to mix everything from gospel to metal. In addition, the durability of their metal casings makes them almost indestructible… an essential asset that has allowed them to stand up to years of abuse on our Dallas stage!”

House of Blues Dallas production manager Thomas DeBeaudry said that Sennheiser’s robust performance often solves problems and makes Sennheiser devotees of touring engineers and bands. “We sit in a heavily saturated wireless environment,” he said. “On more than a few occasions, we have used our Sennheiser EM 2050 wireless package in place of a touring wireless package because of its ability to continuously scan and eliminate RF interference. We often find that the engineers and musicians prefer our rig due to its ease of use and its bulletproof performance. In addition, the smooth frequency response of the Sennheiser MMK 965-1 capsule generates a lot favorable comments.”