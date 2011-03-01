Oxygen DCT Launches New Glue-tastic GlueBox™ Mio Series

Following on from the success of its world leading ‘Glue-Tastic’ GlueBox™ Series system, Oxygen DCT has launched GlueBox™ Mio, a new range of stand-alone compact interfaces, converters and distribution products that are ideally suited to budget conscious customers who don’t want to compromise on quality.

GlueBox™ Mio consists of 14 highly competitively priced boxes for analogue video and audio through to 1080p HD-SDI, DVI and HDMI. These robust boxes are self-contained, stand-alone units that can be powered from either a 6v DC or 12v DC camera battery, or used with the AC to DC power unit supplied with each box.

Within the range there are some very useful, practical and unique products that address the everyday and ever changing requirements of video conversion and interfacing. There is a handy HDMI extender system that allows HDMI signals to be sent over 100m on a single cable. Many customers have found this extender a ‘panacea’ which overcomes the problems and limitation of connecting equipment within just five metres over standard HDMI cable.

The HD-SDI to HDMI and HDMI to HD-SDI converters work with 3G (1080P), HD-SDI and SD-0SDI signals and have integrated features such as audio inputs or outputs as well as in vision meters.

Steve Hathaway, Oxygen DCT’s Managing Director, says: “GlueBox Mio products are simple to operate and very affordable. They are ideal as ‘throw down’ boxes for events and field production, test benches and general purpose signal conversion.”

Constructed of a high quality, one piece aluminium box every product in the range is just a little larger than the size of a cigarette packet, making these units both portable and versatile.

“you could call the Mio product ‘glue magic’ but we prefer to think of them a ‘glue-tastic’,” Steve Hathaway adds. “We anticipate plenty of demand for these products because they deliver broadcast quality performance but at a much lower price point. They are suited to a wide range of applications but we expect particularly strong demand from the outside broadcast and corporate AV markets that are dealing with temporary installations and need ‘glue’ products that don’t have to be rack mounted.”

