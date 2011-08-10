GLOBALSTOR’S EXTREMESTOR-DI TO POWER PNY DEMONSTRATIONS AT SIGGRAPH 2011

VANCOUVER, AUGUST 9, 2011 ― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback system will once again be powering two PNY demonstrations at this year’s SIGGRAPH show (Booth 753).

The display will feature content generated by ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® data and post-production software along with NVIDIA® Quadro® 6000 SDI by PNY® professional graphics boards for both RED 4K and Stereo playback systems. Complimented by the superb color-grading and DI content toolset of the SCRATCH software and the NVIDIA Quadro 6000 SDI, Globalstor’s 10-drive ExtremeStor-DI tower will be used for data capture, processing and real-time playback of high-resolution video.

“The combination of the high performance NVIDIA® Quadro® by PNY graphics solutions and Globalstor’s ExtremeStor workstation delivers the ultimate graphics performance,” says Jeff Medeiros, director of marketing, PNY Technologies. “This powerful workstation meets the needs of the most demanding VFX workflows and digital production applications.”

The latest generation of Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback workstation offers native, uncompressed 4K DPX, stereoscopic 2K DPX and R3D resolution playback in a single solution, either in a rack-mount or tower configuration, along with 10 PCI Express (PCI-E) card slots.

“We are thrilled to partner with PNY and ASSIMILATE for this demonstration at the 2011 SIGGRAPH show. This year’s setup at the PNY booth will surely showcase the high-content capacity of our ExtremeStor-DI product,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “Through these demonstrations, we’re able to show SIGGRAPH visitors complete uncompressed 4K DPX and RED workflows. Our latest generation of tower-based platforms sets a new standard in performance and scalability while doing it at a price point that meets the needs of even the most budget-minded studios and filmmakers.”

With ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs and scalable up to 108TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low. This feature makes the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today.

About PNY Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. is a leading supplier and marketer of NVIDIA® Quadro® by PNY professional graphics boards. The company also offers a full line of high-end memory upgrade modules, flash media, USB flash drives, portable hard drives and flash peripherals. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.pny.com.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support. The company offers a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K DPX Digital Intermediate solutions and high-performance high-definition video servers. The solutions are scalable for up to 108TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.