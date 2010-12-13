Oxygen DCT To Launch A Host Of New Products At BVE 2011

Oxygen DCT will be attending BVE 2011 with a comprehensive range of broadcast systems and monitoring products that includes the Cinedeck EXTREME v2.0, an ultra-portable uncompressed HD recording and playback device for film and TV.

Already been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Cinedeck EXTREME v2.0 incorporates new enhancements including support for Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD, CineForm and uncompressed HDTV.

New features that will be on show at BVE include:

• Cinedeck Fullstream Uncompressed™ option, delivering industry-first uncompressed 444 or uncompressed 422 recording on a 2.5” RAID SSD flash drive;

• Cinedeck EXSync™ timecode module, which enables a single, or multiple Cinedeck EXTREME devices to jam sync to SMPTE/EBU time code from a master clock.

Oxygen DCT will also be showing its Penta Gold Series of reference picture monitors that give astonishing images with lifelike detail and exceptionally true colours. Penta Gold monitors are the first in the world to incorporate 10-bit LCD technology and 16-bit input processing, which has pushed the quality boundary even further, enabling these monitors to exceed the performance of grade 1 CRT reference monitors in many parameters.

Also on show will be Oxygen DCT’s popular range of single, dual, triple and quad 19" rack mount monitors for studios and OB vehicles, and its equally impressive range of production monitors that incorporate a variety of screen sizes from 3.5" to 20". Ideally suited to television and film production and studio use, Oxygen DCT’s production monitors include signal monitoring and 3G input for 422 and 444.

Oxygen DCT will be exhibiting OxyStack™, its unique and affordable integrated turnkey system for monitor walls and galleries. This ‘one stop’ solution for monitor walls, which comprises a complete ‘turnkey package’ including drawings, will be shown with a variety of studio and gallery monitors, multiviewers, clocks, speakers and cable assemblies. The modular, lightweight metal structure is highly flexible as it can be scaled and adapted to each broadcaster’s future changing requirements. OxyStack™, which has been installed in studio production galleries, transmission and outside broadcast vehicles, simplifies the whole process of designing, operating and installing monitor stacks. It uses a range of technologies according to individual clients needs and budgets and provides the most cost-effective monitor stack solution.

Finally, Oxygen DCT will be showing the latest additions to its GlueBox™ Mini Series system of compact interfaces, converters and distribution products. These include four new types of 10-bit 3G/HD-SDI audio embedders and de-embedders, a 3Gb/s DA, a phantom powered 3GB/HD-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier, 3G/HD-SDI fibre converters and a low-cost, high quality HD-SDI to analogue monitoring converter with composite and component analogue outputs. In addition Oxygen DCT will launch its brand new Mio series of HD-SDI to HDMI and HDMI to HD-SDI converters along with other cost effect MIO interfaces and converters.

To find out about more about these products and for full demonstrations, please visit Oxygen DCT at stand I60.

