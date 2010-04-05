Avid Announces Technology Demonstrations, Customer Presentations at NAB 2010

Booth Demonstrations to Feature Creative Teams behind Iron Man 2, Community, and 2012; Integrated Media Enterprise, Web-Based Editing and Workflows for Film and TV Technology Demonstrations

Tewksbury, MA, April 5, 2010 – Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today unveiled its lineup of technology demonstrations and customer presentations scheduled to take place at the company’s booth at NAB 2010. The action-packed sessions will provide attendees with a preview of Avid’s newest “content anywhere” technology developments designed to enhance collaborative audio and video workflows for today’s film, television and broadcast productions.

• Technology presentations will include a look at Avid’s Integrated Media Enterprise framework in action, and a breakthrough demonstration of “anywhere” Web-based editing technology.

• Keynote speakers will include the creative teams behind the forthcoming film release Iron Man 2, NBC’s hit television series Community and the 2009 blockbuster hit href="http://www.avid.com/us/customer-stories/2012.aspx">2012.

When: April 12 – April 15, 2010

Where: Avid Booth #SU902, Las Vegas Convention Center

Details: Rotating technology demonstrations on Avid’s main stage will showcase audio and video workflow innovations for independent, post and broadcast professionals, addressing:

• Editing and sound creation for independent professionals.

• Post production workflows for television and film.

• Enterprise asset management, collaboration and distribution.

• Web-based editing anywhere, on anything: a technology demonstration.

Avid guest speakers will include Community’s Post Supervisor Jake Aust and Audio Mixer Mark Binder, Iron Man 2’s Editor Dan Lebental and 2012’s First Editor Peter Elliot. Sharing best practices honed from their years of field experience, these Avid customers will give audiences exclusive, first-hand insight into how they have established a collaborative working environment using the latest file-based formats. They will discuss how to maximize resources and save time without escalating costs; maintain creative integrity and increase workflow efficiencies across audio and video departments.

Avid will make multiple announcements regarding its industry-leading editing solutions live on Sunday, April 11, at 4:00 PM (PT). To stream the news as it breaks, visit www.avid.com/buzz. Viewers will be redirected to the live video stream at the specified time.

