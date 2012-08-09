Telecast Fiber Systems to feature new Thunder fiber-optic transport

Telecast Fiber Systems will debut Thunder, a compact and versatile fiber-optic solution for transporting broadcast signals, at IBC2012.

For OB, broadcast, infrastructure and live sound applications, Thunder requires only one or two strands of fiber to transport up to 80 bi-directional channels of audio, data and/or intercom signals, configurable in up to 10 eight-channel blocks.

Rows of 16 XLR and DB9 connectors also can be added to provide traditional audio, intercom and data interfaces. In addition, the system can be equipped with a portable, throwdown Stage Box offering 32 analog inputs, eight analog outputs and two intercom channels in a hardened, ruggedized enclosure.

Telecast Fiber Systems also will feature the Terrapin TR-D6, a compact bidirectional throwdown device that features both a fiber optic (ST) input and a copper (BNC) input, as well as a fiber-optic output (ST) and six copper (BNC) outputs.

