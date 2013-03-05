Path 1 optimizes IP video delivery with PiXiE MPEG-DASH encoder

Path 1 has launched PiXiE, an MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder that dramatically simplifies point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission of high-quality video, using the new MPEG-DASH streaming media standard.

PiXiE enables content providers, third-party operators, and postproduction houses to transmit professional quality HD-SDI video over any IP network to any device cost-effectively. Path 1 will demonstrate the new MPEG-DASH PiXiE encoder at the 2013 NAB Show, booth SU10121, April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

The 1RU rackmountable encoder features a compact design that enables easy installation in any operating environment, making it the perfect solution for live newsgathering and remote transmissions. Utilizing PiXiE, operators can seamlessly transmit professional video content over content delivery networks (CDNs) and the Internet. MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate technology guarantees a robust performance for long-haul video services.

Harnessing MPEG-DASH, PiXiE can simultaneously connect to a variety of end-user devices through CDNs. Alternatively, PiXiE can cost-effectively connect to teleports and uplink facilities via the Internet in order to achieve global content reach via satellite.

A user-friendly Web interface simplifies configuration and operation. After automatically detecting an operator's specified video input, PiXiE simultaneously encodes up to five versions of the video signal at different bitrates. Video representations are immediately available on the encoder's internal Web server. The PiXiE encoder can be easily integrated with Path 1's new MPEG-DASH PiXiE decoder to further simplify IP video delivery.

After receiving signals from the PiXiE encoder, the decoder automatically selects the highest quality video based on the available bandwidth, optimizing playback for adverse network conditions.