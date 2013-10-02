Cobalt Digital unleashes OBSIDIAN3G series of terminal gear cards

At IBC2013, Cobalt Digital unleashed its OBSIDIAN3G range of terminal gear cards, which are designed to offer high-quality performance and improved frame density with pricing sensibility to accommodate all types and sizes of broadcast facilities.

The series debuted at the show with a downconverter series that combines low power with a high-density design and the potential to pack up to 20 cards per frame in a dual-channel unit for a total of 40 conversions. Features include 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, frame sync, SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analog video/audio outputs.

The 9501-DCDA auto-detects and downconverts SMPTE 425/292/259M formats, performs aspect ratio conversion and can pan and zoom. The three models debuting at IBC2013 are the OBSIDIAN3G 9501-DCDA-3G, OBSIDIAN3G 9501-DCDA-HD and OBSIDIAN3G 9502-DCDA-3G.