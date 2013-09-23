Allegro DVT announces enhancements to AL2400
At IBC2013, Allegro DVT announced enhancements to its AL2400 high-density live multiscreen transcoder.
New improvements include:
• New video encoding optimizations, specifically designed to improve video quality on OTT TV.
• DVB-Subtitle burn-in as well as support of WebVTT and advanced Closed Captioning.
• Support of FEC for MPEG-TS/RTP/IP inputs, which is of high importance when delivering sources to the transcoder over unmanaged networks.
• Enhanced network management with intuitive IP routes, VLAN and VPN management to deploy over heterogeneous infrastructures.
The AL2400 is a technically integrated multiscreen headend-in-a-box, as it embeds in one transcoding module (six slots for 48 OTT services per 1RU chassis): a hardware accelerated H.264 transcoder, a multiscreen packager and scrambler, and an origin server.
