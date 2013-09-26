Lawo rolls out new features for mc2 mixing console series

At IBC2013, Lawo rolled out new features for the mc2 mixing console series.

The newly designed Multi Row Metering extends the metering capabilities of the mc2 series consoles, providing operators with increased overview and control. This is particularly important when handling complex productions.

A second or even third meter row can be configured and permanently displayed above the first layer of meters. This facilitates the permanent display of pre-defined signals as well as the second layer metering of the selected bank. Signal selection for the second and third meter row is set up using the established mc2 assign procedure. Furthermore, a user button allows the operator to switch dynamically between two different metering setups.

In addition to the Multi Row Metering feature and additional new feature is the new Automix feature. Automix automatically adjusts the levels of active and inactive microphones while keeping a contant ambient level. It provides unique functionality for talk shows and panel discussions. Whether mono, stereo or surround channels, the Lawo Automix can be used for any singals. It minimizes background noise and crosstalk and thus for a reduced coloration.