Harris Broadcast to feature Platinum IP3 router

Harris Broadcast will feature its Plantinum IP3 router at IBC2013.

Platinum IP3 accommodates separate video, audio and data paths within the same frame, supporting baseband and IP signals for future hybrid baseband and IP infrastructures. It can also scale to multi-frame configurations for very large broadcast and media operations using a common architecture, simplifying installations and eliminating costs associated with external components and complex cabling.

