Adobe Updates Video Production Tools at IBC

Adobe will preview a slew of updates to the Creative Cloud video production line-up at IBC201: Premiere, Speedgrade, After Effects, Prelude, all have new features.

A new Direct Link Color Pipeline between Adobe Premiere Pro CC and SpeedGrade CC provides an integrated workflow that allows users to move multi-track timelines seamlessly back and forth without the need to render out DPX sequences; open Adobe Premiere Pro CC sequences in SpeedGrade quickly; and see the results as effects in Adobe Premiere Pro CC that are managed by the Lumetri Deep Color Engine.

There is expanded native support for UltraHD, 4K and higher resolutions, high frame rates and RAW formats, enables editors to work with footage from the latest high-resolution cameras natively – without having to wait to transcode and re-wrap files.

Premiere Pro CC has improved multicam, enhanced closed captioning capabilities, new monitor overlays and audio monitoring features, enabling editors to work faster.

Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative production platform adds support for After Effects CC. Important for news and sports production, Anywhere adds support for growing files.

Producers have some new toys: Adobe is previewing an upcoming Anywhere iPad app, that enables users to view productions and play back sequences on the Anywhere server from the field or a remote location.

Also there will be a preview of the upcoming Prelude CC Live Logger iPad app, which enables users to log notes, events, and other data on their iPad while shooting, including the ability to sync with timecode on set via supported wireless timecode generators, and then sync metadata to footage via Creative Cloud for faster editing.