Solid State Logic to highlight enhanced C100 HDS digital broadcast console

At IBC2013, Solid State Logic will highlight for the first time in Europe its new V6 software for the C100 HDS digital broadcast console.

A key feature of the V6 upgrade is Function Key Macros, which reduces the number of physical actions required to achieve specific tasks by allowing multiple two state console switching functions to be grouped as a Macro and then actioned via soft keys, GPIs and fader functions. Additional features include:

• HyperRoute, which introduces an additional destination-basaed routing structure that has the benefit of displaying destination source assignments without having to re-navigate through the source>destination path;

• Assignable Delay Modules, which enable a total of 32 of the 64 available delays to be routed anywhere, including Aux and Monitor inserts or external I/O destinations that pick up internal or external sources as inputs;

• Control Surface Screen Saver, which extends the operational life fo the console control surface by switching off all of the OLED displays and screen when not in use;

• Dialogue Automix, which controls audio levels and maintains consistent ambience in the fast-paced environment of multi-mic news and panel shows; and

• Automix Overide, which provides an option to automatically close the pre fader feed to the Dialgoue Automix system when the participants channel fader is closed.

