Sinclair Performing Live Next Gen TV Demos at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—With 2020 set to be a big year for ATSC 3.0, Sinclair Broadcast is using the CES platform to highlight the new standard, announcing that it will provide live demonstrations of Next Gen TV on the CES show floor.

These demos will use signals from KSNV TV, Las Vegas’ local NBC affiliate. The station has switched its back-up transmission to ATSC 3.0.

Attendees will be able to see multiple examples of what the Next Gen TV standard can do at different locations. At the ATSC booth (11329, Central Hall), the signals will be used for a demo of a consumer OTA and OTT converged application that Sinclair says makes switching between Next Gen TV and OTT channels “effortless.”

At both the Samsung (15006, Central Hall) and SK Telecom (13529, Central Hall) booths, KSNV signals will showcase automotive applications, multiple angle sports coverage, client-side ad insertion and news applications.

Then, the Saankhya Labs suite at the Wynn Hotel will use ATSC 3.0 signals to showcase the flexibility of its direct-to-mobile device technology, which will feature three different middleware stacks to drive a tablet, mobile phone, a Saankhya dongle and DigiCap Home Gateway device.

Next Gen TV is poised to be one of the hottest topics at CES 2020, with the first batch of consumer related products set to be shown, including ATSC 3.0-compatible TVs by LG.

CES 2020 takes place from Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.

