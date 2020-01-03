CES to Mark Debut of ATSC 3.0 Consumer Products

LAS VEGAS—CES 2020 will serve as the introduction of the first U.S. consumer receivers featuring integrated Next Gen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, capabilities, ATSC has announced. This will be one of many ATSC 3.0-centric events planned for CES 2020.

The ATSC 3.0 receivers set to be revealed are said to feature consumer benefits of enhanced audio and video designed to offer an immersive experience for the early adopters of Next Gen TV.

The week of CES will have many different events that focus on ATSC 3.0, including one on the eve of the show when the IEEE International Conference on Consumer Electronics hosts a Next Gen TV session, “U.S. Launch of ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV,” led by ATSC President Madeleine Noland and featuring representatives from LG, Samsung and Sony. This session is scheduled for Jan. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Tuscany Hotel, Florentine Rooms C and D.

When CES officially gets underway on Jan. 7, ATSC will have a special exhibit where consumers can experience Next Gen TV and its benefits on the show floor, marking the first time ATSC has exhibited at CES. The booth will feature presentations from ATSC sponsors Pearl TV and the Phoenix Model Market, Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, Gaian Solutions and Sony.

“We’re looking forward to showing the latest working models, highlighting results from initial consumer research and explaining how broadcasting will implement ATSC 3.0 to offer new Next Gen TV services,” said Noland.

A pair of special presentations are also scheduled during CES. On Jan. 8, Noland will be joined by CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith to commemorate the launch of Next Gen TV products at CES. Then on Jan. 9, reps from Pearl TV, Samsung, LG, NAB and ATSC will participate in “What Next Gen TV Means for Tech” to provide more in-depth information on the rollout of Next Gen TV throughout the U.S., which is expected to hit 60-plus markets by the end of 2020.

Though many of these programs have a U.S. focus, international attendees at CES can garner a great deal from them following the International Telecommunication Union’s recent adoption of ATSC 3.0 as a recommended digital broadcast standard.

CES 2020 takes place from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. ATSC’s will be located at booth 11329 in the Central Hall of the convention center.

For more information, visit www.atsc.org.

