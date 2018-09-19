Zylia to Host Pop-Up Recording Studio and Audio Recording Seminar at World of Bluegrass

Bluegrass Musicians Will Get Their First Chance to Record Using Brand-New ZYLIA ZM-1 for Single-Mic Recording and Sound-Source Separation

POZNAN, Poland — Sept. 19, 2018 — Zylia, the Poland-based manufacturer of audio recording technologies, will host a pop-up recording studio at World of Bluegrass, Sept. 25-29 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. When musicians at the show bring their bandmates and instruments to the unique Zylia studio, they can record with the remarkable new ZYLIA ZM-1, an innovative new device for single-mic recording and sound-source separation.

Tomasz Żernicki, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zylia, will lead an IBMA World of Bluegrass conference seminar titled, “Audio Recording Techniques for Acoustic Musicians.” He will reveal secrets of audio recording that will help bluegrass musicians fully capture their passion and creativity, discussing topics including different types of recording microphones and their usage, various recording techniques, necessary equipment, the acoustics of rehearsal spaces, and innovative technologies available to musicians today. In exploring these options and tools, he will show attendees how to preserve moments of chemistry between musicians and record a great-sounding demo.

During the show, Zylia experts also will offer daily workshops on new 360 audio recording techniques with the ZYLIA ZM-1. This incredibly light, compact, and beautifully designed recording solution is capable of delivering 48 kilohertz/24 bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene. It can record a 360-degree multisource sound scene and automatically separate individual audio tracks afterward. Musicians simply connect the ZYLIA ZM-1 to a laptop via USB, and they are ready to go.

World of Bluegrass attendees interested in trying the ZYLIA ZM-1 for themselves can book a 20-minute recording studio slot at www.zylia.co/worldofbluegrass.html.

“Musicians who try our brand-new ZM-1 at World of Bluegrass will be amazed by how easy it is to use and by how quickly they get a high-quality balanced recording,” said Żernicki. “Combined with Zylia audio-processing software, the ZM-1 offers musicians a complete and compact solution for multitrack recording, anytime and anywhere.”

World of Bluegrass events bring both professionals and fans together to connect, discover, and grow in bluegrass music. During the event, Zylia experts will be on hand at the company’s booth to discuss applications for the ZM-1 and other technologies, including the ZYLIA Studio PRO VST/AU plug-in and the ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter.

Schedule:

Zylia at the World of Bluegrass EXPO (Exhibit Hall, Booth 106):

Sept. 26-27: 1-5 p.m. (open to conference attendees only)

Sept. 28-29: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (free to the public)

Zylia seminar “Audio Recording Techniques for Acoustic Musicians”:

Sept. 26 (Wednesday): 2:30-3:30 p.m., Room 306B

Zylia Pop-Up Recording Studio:

Sept. 25-29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Glass Office (off the lobby area by the first set of stairs going toward the escalators on the right)

Slot booking: www.zylia.co/worldofbluegrass.html

Zylia Daily Workshop on 360 Audio Recording Techniques With the ZYLIA ZM-1:

Sept. 25: 1 p.m., the Glass Office

Sept. 26-29: 4 p.m., the Glass Office

More information about Zylia and its technologies is available at www.zylia.co.

More information about World of Bluegrass is available at https://worldofbluegrass.org/.

Visit Zylia at World of Bluegrass, Exhibit Hall Booth 106

About Zylia

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded. Leveraging their personal experience recording, writing, and producing, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia’s experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

More information is available at www.zylia.co.

