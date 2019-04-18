Zylia Takes Portable 360-Degree Recording to New Territory With Tablet-Based Control of Its Acclaimed ZM-1 Microphone

POZNAN, Poland — April 17, 2019 — Making high-resolution 360-degree recording in the field easier than ever, Zylia today introduced a Windows tablet-compatible version of ZYLIA software for the company's acclaimed ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone. Convenient tablet-based control over the ZM-1, a compact 3rd order Ambisonics microphone, gives sound engineers and musicians a lightweight and highly portable solution for capturing immersive audio in any environment.

"Field recordings can yield unique audio samples that bring terrific character and richness to a variety of applications," said Tomasz Żernicki, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zylia. "Sound engineers use the ZM-1 for ambient sound recording in the field and to create spatial soundscapes. Musicians heading to outdoor concerts and jam sessions use the microphone to capture live shows and one-of-a-kind collaborations. Now requiring only the microphone and tripod, a tablet, and headphones, field recording with the ZM-1 is unbelievably simple and convenient.

Designed for bands and musical ensembles, sound engineers, podcasters, and audio creatives working in 3D audio, Ambisonics, and virtual reality, the ZYLIA ZM-1 is an incredibly light, compact, and beautifully designed recording solution capable of delivering 48 kilohertz/24-bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene. Boasting 19 high-quality digital MEMS microphones, the spherical array together with software can auto-detect sound sources from around the microphone and capture that sound as separate tracks for further editing on a digital audio workstation.

Setting up tablet control over the ZM-1 is straightforward. Users need only install the ZYLIA ZM-1 Windows 10 driver (www.zylia.co/zylia-pro.html) and ZYLIA Studio software on a tablet equipped with a 64-bit processor and 64-bit Windows operating system. Once the ZYLIA Studio application is activated, the system is ready to go. The recording workflow is no different than with a laptop or PC. Users just set up the ZM-1 microphone in the desired location, plug the microphone into the tablet using a USB cable (and microUSB adapter if necessary), open ZYLIA Studio, and begin recording.

Recordings can be processed with the ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plugin. Users can convert audio samples to 3rd-order Ambisonics and perform further processing if needed. Zylia software even enables users to fine-tune the position of a sound scene to reflect a particular camera position.

Further information about Zylia is available at www.zylia.co.

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/190417Zylia.docx

www.wallstcom.com/Zylia/ZYLIA-Mobile.jpg

Photo Caption: Zylia's ZM-1 microphone is now Windows tablet-compatible.

