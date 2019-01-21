Zylia Releases New ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter Plug-Ins for Pro Tools

POZNAN, Poland — Jan. 18, 2019 — Zylia, the Poland-based manufacturer of multitrack audio recording technologies, today unveiled its new ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-ins for the Pro Tools digital audio workstation (DAW). Developed to address the needs of audio enthusiasts, the new plug-ins accommodate specific characteristics of Pro Tools and enable use of the DAW with the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone, along with the ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter software.

"It's exciting to be announcing our new ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-ins for the Pro Tools at the 2019 NAMM Show, where so many industry pros gather to see the latest in music technologies," said Piotr Szczechowiak, chief operating officer at Zylia. "Pro Tools is an important tool for musicians and audio engineers, and these new plug-ins will make their experience with our innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone and Pro Tools all that much better."

The compact ZYLIA ZM-1 allows users to record entire sound scenes with only one microphone, separate the individual sound sources from the recording, and then select sound pieces in post processing and apply them in the workflow. Standard ZYLIA Studio software gives users the ability to capture immersive 3D audio (360/VR/AR) with high-definition quality (3rd order Ambisonics), use virtual microphones to get ultimate control over the recorded sound field, and use convenient presets for surround or ambient recordings (such as 5.1, 7.1, and 5.1.4 up to 22.2).

Because Pro Tools supports a maximum of 16 channels per track instead of the 19 provided by the ZM-1 microphone, ZYLIA plug-ins in the AAX plug-in format process the first 16 channels from ZYLIA recordings and omit the three bottom microphones. Users still benefit from the ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-ins' unique features.

ZYLIA Studio PRO allows spatial filtering and signal separation directly within a DAW, and gives access to various surround presets (up to 10.2/5.1.4). ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter in the AXX version supports conversion to 1st and 2nd order Ambisonics, enabling the user to prepare 3D audio recordings for playback on the Facebook 360 and YouTube 360 platforms, among others.

ZYLIA continues to develop all of its products for the benefit of its customers. Earlier this year, ZYLIA introduced a series of new software releases for the ZYLIA ZM-1 single-mic: ZYLIA Studio (1.8.0), ZYLIA Studio PRO (1.4.0), and the ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-in (1.1.1). Each new software release improves on existing features, and most importantly, improves the quality of sound, giving musicians and other audio enthusiasts better tools to help them follow their passion.

All ZYLIA software, including the new ZYLIA plug-ins for Pro Tools, is available at: http://www.zylia.co/downloads.html.

