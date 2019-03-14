Yamaha Unified Communications Showcases Industry's First SIP-Compatible Video Sound Bar at Enterprise Connect

SUDBURY, Mass. — March 14, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications has announced that it will show the CS-700 SIP Video Sound Collaboration System at Enterprise Connect. Broadening the capabilities of Yamaha Unified Communications' UC innovation, the CS-700 SIP is the first Video Sound Bar™ to integrate PBX and UC applications to deliver high-quality audio from all communication channels and address video and collaboration requirements from one device. The CS-700 family will be shown at Enterprise Connect in booth 1027.

"For the first time, customers can bridge together telephone calls and web conferences from a video sound collaboration device. This is a unique feature that's only available through Yamaha," said Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing, Yamaha UC. "It's compatible with any web application, effectively connecting customers' VoIP and UC communication worlds together in the video collaboration environment. This provides an additional value by protecting UC investments and enhancing the PBX network with web collaboration capabilities for a streamlined UC strategy."

The CS-700 SIP furthers the superior audio, video, and collaboration features introduced in the award-winning CS-700 Video Sound Bar with VoIP capability. With built-in connections for VoIP and USB for UC applications, users can not only achieve the clearest conferencing audio and video from any unified communications platform, they can also bridge VoIP and USB calls together directly from the device. This permits organizations to support both types of communication from only one wall-mounted device. This eliminates the frustration of operating additional audio equipment for more efficient and clear meetings, saves valuable table real estate in huddle rooms and other small conferencing environments, and allows IT to quickly deploy, configure, and manage less hardware across an organization.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

Photo Caption: The CS-700 SIP Video Sound Bar™ from Yamaha Unified

